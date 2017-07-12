News By Tag
Denver Orthodontist Ranked Top 50 Invisalign Provider in North America
Denverites Take Advantage of Exclusive Invisalign Expertise.
"The greatest reward is seeing our patients enjoy their straight, healthy smiles," says Dr. Idiculla, who owns and operates i-Orthodontics, a practice with five locations throughout the Denver area. Our patients love Invisalign because the technology discreetly straightens their teeth without metal braces. Even during treatment, they are increasing their confidence and quality of life."
While between 5,000 and 10,000 orthodontists and family dentists across North America use Invisalign, only a tiny fraction reaches the exclusive Top 1% status of Dr. Idiculla, whose expertise offers many advantages to local Colorado patients. For the past several years, Dr. Idiculla has remained the top Invisalign specialist in Denver. i-Orthodontics is able to use Invisalign to treat those complex cases that are typically addressed with more conspicuous methods. The practice also offers accelerated Invisalign procedures, which can reduce treatment time by up to 50%. In addition, i-Orthodontics are experts in Invisalign Teen, customized for teenagers' teeth and lifestyles.
Along with treating Invisalign patients, Dr. Idiculla serves as an Align Technology Faculty Member. He frequently shares his knowledge with fellow Invisalign providers by delivering informative lectures nationwide.
Invisalign treatments consist of a series of custom-made clear aligners that fit snugly over the teeth to offer a comfortable and virtually invisible teeth-straightening system. With Invisalign, patients face no food restrictions and can remove their aligners to care for their teeth. Those who were previously not candidates for Invisalign may be surprised to hear they can now achieve the same results with Invisalign that they could previously only achieve with metal braces.
i-Orthodontics is one of the most prominent orthodontic practices in the Denver area, with offices in downtown Denver, Lone Tree (Park Meadows), Vail Valley, Cherry Creek, and Smoky Hill. More information about the practice can be found at i-ortho.com.
