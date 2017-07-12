News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Teambrown Apparel announces Friends of Jaclyn Foundation as Premier member of new Giveback Program
Teambrown Apparel is proud to announce Friends of Jaclyn as the premier member of their new Giveback Partner Program, where customers can "Buy Great Things…Do Great Things".
Teambrown Apparel's line of Officially Licensed Apparel is available at www.teambrownapparel.com. The line features officially licensed products by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, Missouri as well as their newly added apparel from Friends of Jaclyn Foundation (FOJ).
"Through our Giveback Program, customers can identify a portion of their purchase to be sent to a designated partner, and to have Friends of Jaclyn as our first partner is a tremendous honor," said Rob Brown, Co-Owner of Teambrown Apparel.
"We are excited to be part of Teambrown Apparel's Giveback Partner program as well as have them sell our licensed apparel, the proceeds raised help to continue our mission of improving the quality of life of children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers" said Denis Murphy, Founder of Friends of Jaclyn Foundation.
Teambrown Apparel comes in sizes from Infant to Adult, as well as Men's and Women's styles, and is available for both Wholesale and Retail. For more information, visit Teambrown Apparel's website at www.teambrownapparel.com, and for wholesale information contact 888-657-8339. Teambrown Apparel is on social media at:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
ABOUT TEAMBROWN APPAREL
Teambrown Apparel (https://www.teambrownapparel.com/)
ABOUT FRIENDS OF JACLYN FOUNDATION
Friends of Jaclyn (http://friendsofjaclyn.org/)
CONTACT:
Rob Brown
Teambrown Apparel
5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
Phone: (818) 970-9104
Email: rob@teambrownapparel.com (mailto:robert@
*Visuals available upon request
Media Contact
5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
rob@teambrownapparel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse