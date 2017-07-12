 
Teambrown Apparel announces Friends of Jaclyn Foundation as Premier member of new Giveback Program

Teambrown Apparel is proud to announce Friends of Jaclyn as the premier member of their new Giveback Partner Program, where customers can "Buy Great Things…Do Great Things".
 
 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Teambrown Apparel is proud to announce Friends of Jaclyn as the premier member of their new Giveback Partner Program, where customers can "Buy Great Things…Do Great Things".

Teambrown Apparel's line of Officially Licensed Apparel is available at www.teambrownapparel.com. The line features officially licensed products by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, Missouri as well as their newly added apparel from Friends of Jaclyn Foundation (FOJ).

"Through our Giveback Program, customers can identify a portion of their purchase to be sent to a designated partner, and to have Friends of Jaclyn as our first partner is a tremendous honor," said Rob Brown, Co-Owner of Teambrown Apparel.

"We are excited to be part of Teambrown Apparel's Giveback Partner program as well as have them sell our licensed apparel, the proceeds raised help to continue our mission of improving the quality of life of children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers" said Denis Murphy, Founder of Friends of Jaclyn Foundation.

Teambrown Apparel comes in sizes from Infant to Adult, as well as Men's and Women's styles, and is available for both Wholesale and Retail. For more information, visit Teambrown Apparel's website at www.teambrownapparel.com, and for wholesale information contact 888-657-8339. Teambrown Apparel is on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/teambrwnapparel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teambrownapparel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teambrownapparel

ABOUT TEAMBROWN APPAREL

Teambrown Apparel (https://www.teambrownapparel.com/) is a new imprint of Love, Linda, LLC (www.lovelinda.com). Love, Linda has been in business for over 25 years specializing in infant and toddler apparel, selling both online and to over 250 retail stores throughout the country. Teambrown Apparel is focused on Officially Licensed Brands geared toward sports and entertainment with sizes ranging from Infant to Adult.

ABOUT FRIENDS OF JACLYN FOUNDATION

Friends of Jaclyn (http://friendsofjaclyn.org/) is a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization. In 2004, nine year old Jaclyn Murphy was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. Through chance events she became connected to and later adopted by a collegiate lacrosse team as an honorary team member. Jaclyn's strength, courage, relentless spirit, and joy for life inspired the players. The team went on to a perfect season, winning their first NCAA national championship in 64 years. Later, Jaclyn shared her dream of helping all of the sick children in the hospital with her family. In 2005, the Murphy Family created the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors, allowing them to: Live in the Moment…Play in the Moment.  Today, Friends of Jaclyn has helped nearly 730 families with brain tumors and other childhood cancers.

CONTACT:

Rob Brown

Teambrown Apparel

5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
Phone: (818) 970-9104
Email:  rob@teambrownapparel.com (mailto:robert@lovelinda.com)

*Visuals available upon request

Media Contact
5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
rob@teambrownapparel.com
