I'm Ollie Flintlock; Nice to Meet You - Debuts
The highly anticipated 'Ollie Flintlock' work focused on reaching both the YA and the parent dealing with (ASD) Aspergers Syndrome Disorder has arrived.
I'm Ollie Flintlock; Nice to Meet You, debuts on Amazon.com.
Author, Tanya Green, manages to bring this latest work of fiction to you just short of 3D. You couldn't get any closer to Ollie Flintlock if you tried. 'I'm Ollie Flintlock; Nice to Meet You' will be available via Amazon Kindle August 4th and is currently in the works for distribution to book retailers nationwide.
Greenville, SC, July 18th, 2017: Meet Ollie Flintlock, an eleven year old 5th grader who sees and hears everything amplified. He's compassionate, curious, and let's not forget uniquely intelligent. He's filled with opinions. Always asks questions. Not one day goes by without him letting you in on the latest update of his video game in the making.
But wait - there's one more thing you should know about Ollie. He has been medically diagnosed as having a condition known as Asperger's Syndrome Disorder. And this one piece of information slightly skews all of the other information I've given you, because with Asperger's, Ollie's perspective of the world holds a special kind of view.
I'm Ollie Flintlock takes you on a tour of the world through the mind of Ollie. It puts you in his shoes, takes you on a roller coaster ride of a lifetime - a ride filled with happiness, sadness, and overall sheer amazement. Come along, meet Ollie Flintlock. He's certainly waiting to meet you!
By August 18th 'I'm Ollie Flintlock; Nice to Meet You' will also be available for purchase in e-book format via the following online providers:
· Smashwords
· Apple iBooks
· Barnes & Noble Nook
· Stanza
· Aldiko
· Sony E-Reader
NOTE:
Over the past few years there has been a rise in the number of books being penned on the subject of Aspergers. However, finding a fiction piece that speaks to the 9 - 12 year old age range as well as their parent has proven to be a little difficult.
Majority of books readily available on the subject are:
1. Question and Answer Guides
2. Clinical Definitive
3. Storybooks aimed at children 8 & under
4. Coping as an adult with ASD
'I'm Ollie Flintlock; Nice to Meet You' provides that missing piece. And it helps that it entertains and informs you along the way.
Media Contact
aTDGNation
Tanya D. Green (self)
858-859-2714
***@tanyadgreen.com
