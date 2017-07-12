News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Newest Food Heal Therapy has been developed for Stroke Survivor's Constipation Issue
Special Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program [ Aka Functional Food TLC] just has been developed for Stroke Survivor's Constipation Relief Naturally
Maxwell Chan, Senior Consulant, SkyBlueCross Says: Most stroke can weaken stroke survivor's kidney function, make constipation happen naturally;
Nowadays, Convention Medicine for survivors' Constipation medical treatments' unique goal is to let the constipation relief. and save the patient's trouble of living, and most the underlying causes of constipation are put asides, then stroke survivor's constipation issue become treatable health problem, but unfortunately they can never be cured. stroke survivors can only take a lot of Laxatives just for temperaly relief only, and suffer Laxatives side-effect for lifelong.
Functional food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Mediation/Intervention Program [ aka Functional Food TLC] is side-effect free, effective natural health therapeutic lifestyle changes . It is a System-Oriented approaching and has both patient and healthcare practitioner integrated into an interactive partnership. It is revolutionary in healthcare industry; it can better address the patient need. By updating the traditional disease cantered focus to a more patient-centered approach; Functional food TLC practitioners can spend more time with their patients, acknowledge patients' more detail information as to family genetic issue, living environment, lifestyle factors which may have influence at their complex chronic health issue,… and so on. By this way, Functional food TLC can better serve each patient unique expression of health, and treat patient's unique, complex, chronic health problem.
Functional Food TLC come with following great features:
1. Functional Food TLC offers a powerful new healthcare system and clinical model for assessment, treatment, and prevention of chronic disease to replace the outdated and ineffective acute-care models carried forward from the 19th century.
2. Functional Food TLC incorporates the most value God-pharmacy-
For more detail information, please search "constipation Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program" on google. the book also give out 14 common underlying causes of constipation and related medical solutions. https://www.amazon.com/
www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com
Source: www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com
Contact
Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Cross Corp.
***@skybluecross.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse