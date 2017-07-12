 
Industry News





Newest Food Heal Therapy has been developed for Stroke Survivor's Constipation Issue

Special Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program [ Aka Functional Food TLC] just has been developed for Stroke Survivor's Constipation Relief Naturally
 
 
constipation relif fast
constipation relif fast
 
TORONTO - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Most Stroke survivors have to have their Constipatio problem healed  in case life quality  become worse.  Laxatives can help relieve and prevent constipation. But not all laxatives are safe for long-term use. Overuse of certain laxatives can lead to dependency and decreased bowel function.

Maxwell Chan, Senior Consulant, SkyBlueCross Says: Most stroke  can weaken stroke survivor's kidney function, make constipation happen naturally;
Nowadays, Convention Medicine for  survivors' Constipation  medical treatments' unique goal is to let  the constipation relief. and save the patient's trouble of living, and most  the underlying causes of constipation  are put asides,  then stroke survivor's constipation issue   become treatable health problem, but unfortunately they can never be cured. stroke survivors can only  take a lot of Laxatives just for  temperaly relief only, and suffer Laxatives side-effect  for lifelong.

Functional food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Mediation/Intervention Program [ aka Functional Food TLC] is side-effect free, effective natural health therapeutic  lifestyle changes . It is a System-Oriented approaching and has both patient and healthcare practitioner integrated into an interactive partnership.  It is revolutionary in healthcare industry; it can better address the patient need. By updating the traditional disease cantered focus to a more patient-centered approach; Functional food TLC practitioners can spend more time with their patients, acknowledge patients' more detail   information  as to family genetic  issue, living environment, lifestyle factors which may  have influence  at their  complex chronic health issue,… and so on. By this way, Functional food TLC can better serve each patient unique expression of health, and treat patient's unique, complex, chronic health problem.

Functional Food TLC come with  following great  features:

1. Functional Food TLC offers a powerful new healthcare system and clinical model for assessment, treatment, and prevention of chronic disease to replace the outdated and ineffective acute-care models carried forward from the 19th century.

2. Functional Food TLC incorporates the most value God-pharmacy-functional food, the best, most effective  side-effect free natural health remedies,  Great  abstracts of traditional Indian and Chinese Medicine, and understanding of how environmental and lifestyle factors influence the emergence and progression of disease.

For more detail information, please search "constipation  Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program" on google. the book  also  give out 14 common underlying causes of constipation and related medical solutions. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5IQIHB


www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com is owned by SkyBLUE Cross Corp., which is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross believe  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health,  and many human being treasures of medicine  have been discovered and served  people in the world.

Source: www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com

Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Cross Corp.
***@skybluecross.com
Click to Share