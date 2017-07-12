Netflix have created a new film, To the bone, based on a young girl struggling with anorexia and being treated in an unconventional manner. educogym Canary Wharf discuss the importance of creating a healthy body image for young adults

-- Netflix have created a new film, To the bone, based on a young girl struggling with anorexia and being treated in an unconventional manner. educogym Canary Wharf discuss the two points of views and the importance of creating a healthy body image for young adults.Educogym, Canary Wharf, specialise in making clients dream bodies become reality, through personal training, nutrition, mindset and work outs, "We promote healthy, organic and strong bodies, if a client has a body goal we make sure they achieve it through personalised training and nutrition, not through calorie restriction and dangerous eating habits" explained Mica Smith, personal trainer at educogym Canary Wharf."The main concern with a Netflix film based on such a taboo subject, is that impressionable people, who don't, or can't discuss their eating disorder, may view this film and find certain triggers that could influence them in a negative way" says Jagir Singh, Managing Director of Educogym Canary Wharf and City. The Netflix film, which came out last Friday, features a young actress, who herself has personally battled an eating disorder. "I think it is very brave to play a part in a film that you have personal been through, and come out of, yourself, it shows those that need a role model that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Although the film does tell a story that isn't commonly talked about, I feel it may help young people struggling with an eating disorder, or in recovery, to talk about it. I don't personally believe it glamorises an eating disorder, I believe it makes it more comfortable to discuss, which many people who are struggling with a disorder need" says Emma Clarkson, Shift PA at educogym Canary Wharf. The sheer reality of the habits of someone suffering with an eating disorder could be helpful to someThe Director of the movie, who also suffered with eating disorders well into her twenties, claimed there is absolutely no glamorisation in the movie, and that it is there to help 'shine some much-needed light into the darkness of this disease and better understanding'. "At educogym Canary Wharf, myself and other personal trainers promote a healthy body image and nutrition, it of course could be a worry that anyone at risk, recovery or is currently battling an eating disorder could see this film as a how to guide, however I do believe that any film created in this day and age will be so carefully directed to ensure that it only has a positive image to viewers" says Orlstyne Wilson, personal trainer at Educogym Canary Wharf.Want to make your own decision? To the bone is available now on Netflix, check it out and see how you feel about the film and directing.