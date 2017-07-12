News By Tag
Music, Magic, Cosplay Meetups, Kato Kaelin Among Entertainment At Wizard World Comic Con Columbus
Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows, Kids Events, Trivia, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
"We want Wizard World Columbus attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Columbus entertainment lineup are:
• Musicians James Morris (acoustic alternative rock, appearing Friday, Sunday), 1990s Something Band (Saturday) and The Closers (party hits 60s through 2000s, Sunday)
• Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie) performing acoustic sets (Friday, Saturday) and Nicholas Brendon hosting a karaoke preview (Saturday)
• James Marsters Concert and Caritas Karaoke with Nicholas Brendon (Saturday, additional charge)
• Dianne Palmer, voiceover actress in films, video games, cartoons, big band vocalist (Friday)
• Magician Kyle Marlett (Saturday & Sunday)
• Cos-Spray, a family-friendly Mario-themed music, dance, live art performance (Saturday)
• Tom Varano performance artist with live auction directly afterwards (Friday)
• "Combat training" for kids, including Ninja with Superheroes by Ohio Turtle Fan (Friday & Saturday), Saber Legion (Saturday & Sunday) on the kids stage and for adults (Saber Legion, Saturday) on the Entertainment Stage
• Cosplay meetups, including Marvel vs. DC (Friday), Star Wars (Saturday & Sunday), Marvel (Saturday), Doctor Who (Saturday), DC (Saturday), Video Game (Sunday)
• Kids Storytimes with Molartron & Friends (Friday) and Party Princess Productions (Saturday)
• Alex Thomas and Friends, featuring Waxler, the wacky, wisecracking monster for an interactive puppet show (Saturday & Sunday)
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage
The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Doctor Who"), The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon and Emily Caulfield, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Total Recall), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.")
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Columbus show hours are Friday, August 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Columbus, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
