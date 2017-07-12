News By Tag
Orlando's Event Centers, Catering & Special Events Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Founded in 1967 by husband and wife team, Sam Orlando, Sr., and Jan Orlando, they started as a catering company focused on serving the best St. Louis barbeque. During the past five decades, Orlando's has been involved with tens of thousands of events and parties ranging from weddings and anniversaries to catering, planning and hosting some of the biggest not-for-profit fund raisers and corporate events in the St. Louis area. The business has expanded into all areas of the hospitality industry, including:
· Catering: Orlando's is on the preferred caterers list at Louis' most prestigious, unique venues and offers the latest culinary trends for private and corporate events. High quality, locally sourced and uniquely presented food is their highest priority. With events as small as 10 and as large as 10,000, Orlando's offers catering for all occasions.
· Event space: Orlando's has three unique spaces for private, corporate and not-for-profits events located in South County, at 4300 Hoffmeister Avenue; Maryland Heights, located at 2050 Dorsett Village; and The Lodge at Grant's Trail, a bed and breakfast, located at 4398 Hoffmeister Avenue. Orlando's has a variety of spaces that will accommodate groups of 50 to 1,000 guests from the intimate outdoor patio at The Lodge to the multipurpose ball room at the South County event space.
· Event Planning: Orlando's has a team of event professionals to help plan and guide clients when planning an event to make the most of any size budget.
· Lodging: The Lodge at Grant's Trail is a unique bed and breakfast experience for guests who want rustic and luxurious experiences.
"Orlando's is a family business from all aspects. Throughout the last 50 years, Orlando's has employed thousands of team members, and today we have employees whose grandparents and parents worked for us. My brother Sam, Jr., and I have grown up with many of our employees, said Mike Orlando, Orlando's Vice President.
"My son Scott is the third Orlando generation to learn the business from the ground up, and he and my daughter Jordan are eager to continue the legacy," added Mike Orlando.
In 1999, the Orlando Family Foundation for Charities was founded as a 60th birthday present for Sam Orlando, Sr., for his community service, volunteerism and charitable gifts. Since the Foundation was formed, more than $1 million dollars have been awarded to local not-for-profits with an annual gala with the selected charitable partners participating. The Orlando Family Foundation for Charities Gala is January 27, 2018. For more information, please visit www.orlandofamilyfoundation.org.
"We have been part of the St. Louis community for decades, and have grown and expanded to keep up with the changing taste of our clients. Our success is dependent on the fine talent of our team members, ensuring that our clients have memorable experiences, and keeping true to our St. Louis roots," said Sam Orlando, Jr., Orlando's Vice President.
Since 1967, Orlando's Event Centers, Catering & Special, a St. Louis-based, third-generation, family owned business, has been providing outstanding and unique catering, wedding and event planning services for private, corporate and not-for-profit events in St. Louis city, St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties, and Metro East communities. To learn more, visit, http://orlandogardens.com.
Ann Marie Mayuga
314.485.9499
***@ammcommunications.com
