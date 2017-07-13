 
Industry News





Solarblaze Will Be Featured in Harrowsmith's Almanac "Things We Love" Spread

 
BEDFORD, N.H. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Harrowsmith's Almanac, premier Canadian lifestyle magazine, recently informed Solarblaze products their lights would be featured in the magazine's "Things We Love" spread. Planned to be released in August, Harrowsmith was excited to recognize the easy, electricity-free use of the solar lights.

"It's an impressive little light! Test drove it immediately--perfect for by the bbq to check on the burgers at night!" –Harrowsmith representative

Solarblaze is a great option for doorways, walkways, camping and hunting. However, during a late night bbq why waste electricity on the lighting when you can put a solar-powered motion-activated light right by the grill to keep on eye on your meat? Harrowsmith believes this is another great use for the versatile product.

Harrowsmith has been advising Canadians on the best in country living for 40 years. They've become a respected source for products in and around the house, exactly where Solarblaze hopes to establish itself. With their recognition Solarblaze will continue to grow as an alternative lighting option for people all across the world.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.

The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
Source:Solarblaze Products
Email:***@solarblazeproducts.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Outdoor Lighting, Solar Lights For Yard, Solar Deck Lights
Industry:Electronics
Location:Bedford - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Features
