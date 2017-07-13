News By Tag
Solarblaze Will Be Featured in Harrowsmith's Almanac "Things We Love" Spread
"It's an impressive little light! Test drove it immediately--
Solarblaze is a great option for doorways, walkways, camping and hunting. However, during a late night bbq why waste electricity on the lighting when you can put a solar-powered motion-activated light right by the grill to keep on eye on your meat? Harrowsmith believes this is another great use for the versatile product.
Harrowsmith has been advising Canadians on the best in country living for 40 years. They've become a respected source for products in and around the house, exactly where Solarblaze hopes to establish itself. With their recognition Solarblaze will continue to grow as an alternative lighting option for people all across the world.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.
