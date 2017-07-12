 
Christian Henley with Northwestern Mutual in Chesterfield, MO Receives Industry Honor

 
 
Christian Henley
Christian Henley
 
ST. LOUIS - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Christian Henley, CLU®, CFP®, MBA, a Wealth Management Advisor and Field Director with Northwestern Mutual in Chesterfield, MO has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT), an international, independent association of nearly 19,000 leading life insurance producers.

        MDRT is a coveted career milestone that indicates sales and service achievement and is a highly recognized mark of excellence for life underwriters. Members must meet strict ethical and production requirements to qualify.

         Henley has been affiliated with Northwestern Mutual since 2011. Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual he served in the medical sales industry.

         Henley earned a Master's in Business Administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis where he graduated with honors. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

         Henley is a recipient of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Quality Award. He is a Board Member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (CCFA), Mid-America Region located in St. Louis.

         A native of Jefferson City, MO, Henley and his wife Erin have three children with a fourth expected soon. The family currently resides in the Chesterfield area.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

http://northwesternmutual.com
