AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Lastics
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Lastics
Lastics is a stretching technique born directly from the world of dance that was designed to give people of all ages, body types and fitness levels a way to improve their flexibility based on techniques dancers use to stay lean and limber. Unlike methods that rely on external force to assist a stretch, Lastics trains the body to move internally to stretch itself. This is how dancers move ▬ from the inside first ▬ and it is also the key to their flexibility. This is what makes Lastics unique, and the difference can be felt immediately. And now anyone can learn how to do it. Not only will it change the way we think about and understand our bodies, but it will also increase flexibility and improve body awareness through a special mind/muscle connection.
The benefits of Lastics are many, as stated by Donna Flagg, the Founder and Creator: "Lastics calms the mind and body ▬ when you let go of your muscles, they let go of you. It makes you feel lighter and looser ▬ you'll find a lift in your body that improves posture, confidence and the way you carry yourself. It relieves neck and back pain ▬ like a massage, only better because it goes where other stretches don't. Sexual activity can be enhanced ▬ because stretching properly is all about the pelvis. And finally, Lastics improves range of motion ▬ longer, leaner, more flexible muscles enable you to enjoy doing everything you love to do, even more."
"What you get with Lastics is an experience that connects you with your body and yourself both physically and mentally ... and it's deep. Lastics is all about how you move from the inside to articulate your body in ways that isolate the ends of your muscles so you can gently pull them in opposite directions. Not only does your flexibility noticeably improve, but you also feel lighter, looser and freer in mind, body and spirit."
After experiencing Lastics, the benefits can be extended with the use of the company's handmade body products that are inspired by nutrition for people who move. There are no harmful chemicals, preservatives, binders, stabilizers or any other ingredient that could harm the body.
"I'm thrilled to have a chance to showcase my Lastics Stretch Technique to the world through this campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro,"
"It was a pleasure working with such a consummate professional as Donna Flagg from Lastics," says Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from the hit reality series Shark Tank and Co-Executive Producer of AsSeenOnTV.pro. "It's very satisfying to watch her help so many people to improve their physical abilities and, by that, their quality of life."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Lastics will be appearing in 30- and 60- second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Lastics, please visit www.lastics.com
