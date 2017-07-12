Walter McFarland Joins North Highland as People & Change Executive Leader

Contact

-- Management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/)is pleased to announce that Walter McFarland joins North Highland as an executive leader within the firm's People & Change practice. Based in Washington D.C., McFarland will focus on building the firm's talent strategy and development expertise, and as well as developing client relationships."At North Highland, we believe that businesses made up of people with the right blend of capabilities and conviction can do incredible things," said Jim Arnold, North Highland President. "Walter's strong track record of success, deep human capital consulting skills, and ability to drive client engagements will be assets to North Highland as we continue to invest in this critical ability."Before joining North Highland, as founder of Windmill Human Performance, McFarland focused on the most complex, emerging challenges in human and organizational performance, emphasizing leadership, learning, and large-scale organizational change. Examples of engagements include improving leadership development programs that break with the past, more effective leadership of large-scale change efforts, new approaches to workforce engagement, and building stronger links between talent development and organizational change. Past clients range from Fortune Global 500 organizations to government agencies and non-profit organizations. Prior to creating Windmill, McFarland was a Senior Vice President at Booz|Allen|Hamilton leading the global business in Human Resources and Learning."North Highland is known in the marketplace for its people-centered approach and bias for actions," said McFarland. "I look forward to partnering with our clients to help them solve their most pressing challenges relating to leadership, talent development, and organizational change."McFarland is a co-author of "Choosing Change: How Leaders and Organizations Drive Results One Person at a Time," as well as past Board Chair of the Association for Talent Development, the world's largest professional organization focused on talent development. He is a frequent speaker on the topics of leadership, learning and organizational change in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.McFarland has an MA in National Security from Georgetown University, an Ed.S in Human Resource Development from George Washington University, and an MSC in Organizational Change from Oxford University and HEC Paris.