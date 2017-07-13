News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with Bottle Blasters
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Bottle Blasters
We use water bottles every day to not only hydrate but cool off, spray off, clean up, and more, which means we waste a lot more water than we think. Unlike hoses, water bottles have a limited supply and controlling the flow can be difficult to say the least. If you need to hose something off when you're on the go and armed with only a water bottle, Bottle Blasters are special bottle caps that can turn that ordinary bottle into a powerful shower stream.
The best thing about Bottle Blasters, though, is that it conserves up to 90% of your water. In fact, while a standard water bottle empties out in just 6 seconds, with the patented Bottle Blasters it can take over 60 seconds to pour out.
"People are unknowingly wasting millions of gallons of water by doing simple, everyday tasks," says Doug Scott, Executive Producer of AsSeenOnTV.pro. "Bottle Blasters not only conserve that water, they complete those tasks in a more efficient and effective way."
With a different size on each side of the cap, Bottle Blasters are designed to fit over 90% of all water bottles. Nine tiny holes in the cap help control the flow of water while creating a shower stream effect that can be useful for any number of situations, including watering houseplants, washing sandy feet at the beach or muddy puppy paws, defrosting a windshield, or staying cool during physical activity.
"Bottle Blasters have undergone extensive testing and proven their value in a wide range of applications, whether it's hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, or simply washing a messy baby," says Heath Hill, inventor of Bottle Blasters. "You don't have to pour out an entire water bottle anymore and watch most of it go wasted on the ground just to cool off during your run. Just squeeze what you need and save the rest for later."
Equipped with a built-in lobster clip to fasten to your keys or belt loop, Bottle Blasters have been raved about by members of the US military, finding them to be especially handy for long hikes and missions now that canteens have been phased out. Bottle Blasters also donates over 50% of all profits to provide clean water around the world through partners like The Last Well, a not-for-profit organization committed to providing clean water to every single person in Liberia, Africa by 2020.
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Bottle Blasters will be appearing in :30 and :60 spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Bottle Blasters, please visit www.bottleblasters.com
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
***@drtv.pro
