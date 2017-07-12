Country(s)
SCOSCHE Unveils the First of Its Second-Generation Integrated Touchscreen Control (ITC) Car Audio Installation Kits
Next-generation Scosche ITC 2.0 Installation Kits Bring Enhanced Features, Functionality and Installation Simplicity
This plug-and-play ITC 2.0 dash kit allows easy replacement of the vehicle's factory stereo to any aftermarket DIN or Double DIN unit. This dash kit is the first of its kind to include a dual, full-color touch screen system to control the vehicle's air conditioning, as well as other vehicle technology systems and convenience features. The kit requires no complex programming or cutting of any of the OEM wiring in the vehicle during installation.
The ITCGM01B is configurable for single and dual climate controls. The new and improved ITC 2.0 interface features dual, full-color touch screens to provide comprehensive vehicle systems and audio integration. This dash kit has been designed with high-quality automotive grade ABS plastic to match the texture and paint of the vehicle manufacturer's fascia panels.
Key feature synopsis - 2010-14 Chevrolet Camaro ITC 2.0 Kit DIN/Double DIN In-Dash Kit:
· Fits with double DIN or single DIN stereos.
· Painted and textured to match factory panels.
· Plugs directly into factory A/C harness. No cutting of wires necessary.
· Configurable for single and dual climate controls.
· Dual, full-color touchscreen A/C controller.
· Includes stereo replacement interface.
· Allows factory Steering Wheel Controls to operate most aftermarket stereos, including Sony, Alpine, Pioneer, Kenwood, Clarion and JVC.
*Not compatible with factory navigation equipped model vehicles.
*For vehicles equipped with OnStar module, CAMOSM is required and sold separately.
In the coming months, Scosche will be releasing more of these next generation ITC 2.0 Installation Kits for Mustang, F-150 and more.
Dealers/retailers interested in ordering this innovation new product can contact Scosche Dealer Sales at 800-363-4490. The ITCGM01B is $389.99 MSRP.
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com
