 
News By Tag
* Microsoft Dynamics
* Crm
* Vancouver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Rimex selects Purely CRM to Deploy Microsoft Dynamics CRM to Help Improve Productivity

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Microsoft Dynamics
Crm
Vancouver

Industry:
Business

Location:
Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Rimex selects Purely CRM to Deploy Microsoft Dynamics CRM to Help Improve Productivity

Vancouver, CANADA – Purely CRM worked with Rimex to successfully implement the latest release of Microsoft Dynamics CRM optimized for Rimex's unique business processes producing wheels and rims across the globe. This implementation replaced Rimex's legacy sales management system, providing efficiency improvements in the manufacturing to sales process, integrations into their ERP system, and integration with their Microsoft Office Suite of tools.

With the completed project, Adam Henn, one of the main contacts from Rimex on the project said, "You can now convert a quote directly into an order and have it go straight into the ERP system.  This now means there is a quicker turnaround from the manufacturing floor to the customer in the field. Another benefit has been the ability to give the customer accurate time estimates for the delivery of their custom wheels and rims before they actually receive the product. That has, in turn, allowed us to better control the pricing of the products. It's a much more strategic way of pricing products but also competitive at the same time."

"Focusing on business processes first, instead of technology first, allows us to truly focus on adding value through technology," said Ron De Giusti, Partner at Purely CRM.  "Most technology companies focus on the technology more than the business process, but we strongly believe that technology solely exists to streamline your processes and not the other way around and this could not be more pertinent than with CRM."

About Rimex

RIMEX is the leading custom manufacturer of all off road wheel and rim assemblies. RIMEX's primary markets include mining, forestry, agriculture and industrial equipment, specializing in haul trucks and loaders. Established in 1976, RIMEX has 40 years experience custom manufacturing wheels and rims for some of the world's largest and most demanding vehicles.

http://www.rimex.com


About Purely CRM

Purely CRM is a privately held company that is 100% focused on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM product with customers across North America. As a team, they have been involved with Microsoft Dynamics CRM since version 1.0. Purely CRM has made the strategic decision to solely focus on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM product and brings industry expertise in such areas as mining, manufacturing, banking, and many more.

http://purelycrm.com

Contact
Purely CRM
marketing@purelycrm.com
End
Source:Rimex
Email:***@purelycrm.com Email Verified
Tags:Microsoft Dynamics, Crm, Vancouver
Industry:Business
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Purely CRM Solutions Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share