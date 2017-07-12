Rimex selects Purely CRM to Deploy Microsoft Dynamics CRM to Help Improve Productivity

Contact

Purely CRM

marketing@purelycrm.com Purely CRM

End

--– Purely CRM worked with Rimex to successfully implement the latest release of Microsoft Dynamics CRM optimized for Rimex's unique business processes producing wheels and rims across the globe. This implementation replaced Rimex's legacy sales management system, providing efficiency improvements in the manufacturing to sales process, integrations into their ERP system, and integration with their Microsoft Office Suite of tools.With the completed project, Adam Henn, one of the main contacts from Rimex on the project said, "You can now convert a quote directly into an order and have it go straight into the ERP system. This now means there is a quicker turnaround from the manufacturing floor to the customer in the field. Another benefit has been the ability to give the customer accurate time estimates for the delivery of their custom wheels and rims before they actually receive the product. That has, in turn, allowed us to better control the pricing of the products. It's a much more strategic way of pricing products but also competitive at the same time.""Focusing on business processes first, instead of technology first, allows us to truly focus on adding value through technology,"said Ron De Giusti, Partner at Purely CRM. "Most technology companies focus on the technology more than the business process, but we strongly believe that technology solely exists to streamline your processes and not the other way around and this could not be more pertinent than with CRM."RIMEX is the leading custom manufacturer of all off road wheel and rim assemblies. RIMEX's primary markets include mining, forestry, agriculture and industrial equipment, specializing in haul trucks and loaders. Established in 1976, RIMEX has 40 years experience custom manufacturing wheels and rims for some of the world's largest and most demanding vehicles.Purely CRM is a privately held company that is 100% focused on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM product with customers across North America. As a team, they have been involved with Microsoft Dynamics CRM since version 1.0. Purely CRM has made the strategic decision to solely focus on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM product and brings industry expertise in such areas as mining, manufacturing, banking, and many more.