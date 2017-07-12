Station Avenue Announces Blues Traveler at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts

See Blues Traveler at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts during Cove's SOUTHERN ROCK FESTIVAL!

Station Avenue is bringing BLUES TRAVELER to Cove Haven Resorts!

-- Station Avenue Productions, the official event producers for Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts in the Poconos, announce Blues Traveler will perform Sunday, Sept. 3, during Cove Haven's 6th Annual SOUTHERN ROCK FESTIVAL.During the course of their illustrious career,has sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide, played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run‐Around,"had the longest‐ charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, and VH1's Behind the Music, and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.The four original members of Blues Traveler, who have known each other since their early teens—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, the late Bobby Sheehan and Brendan Hill —gathered over 25 years ago in the basement of their drummer's parents' Princeton, NJ, home. It was there the seeds were born for a band who would grow to release a total of 11 studio albums, four of which gold, three platinum and one six‐times platinum. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, and VH1's Behind the Music, and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.Please call (888) 963-3048 to more information!STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONSIn its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production.Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171.To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.