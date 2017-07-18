News By Tag
A "Magic Carpet Ride" Takes Flight at Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County ReStores
More than $72,483 in New Designer Carpet Rolls and Remnant Donations from Kuhn Flooring Gallery On Sale Now At Habitat Home Improvement Thrift Shops in Boca Raton and Delray
According to the KFG Executive Team, the donated carpet rolls and remnants include, but are not limited to, wool, nylon, plush, shag, Berber, Smartstrand, and Stainmaster in both residential and commercial grade carpet by Masland, Stanton, Mohawk, Shaw, and more. The sizes vary from 3' x 5' to 12' x 34'.
HFHSPBC ReStore Director Tom Livoti reports that the diverse array of "high quality designer carpet finds" are available at the following ReStore locations. Since each carpet roll and remnant is a one-of-a-kind item for sale on a first come, first served basis, each store will feature different merchandise and will be re-stocked with new offerings as carpets are sold.
East Boca Raton: 272 South Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Mondays - Saturdays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., 561-362-7284
West Boca Raton:10055 Yamato Road, Boca Raton FL 33498
Mondays - Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 561-757-6190
Delray Beach:1900 North Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m; Sundays - 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 561-455-4441
These large, new merchandise donations from retailers such as Kuhn Flooring Gallery create the ever-changing, one-of-a-kind inventory of great finds (re-stocked hourly) at the ReStores that are shopped by the general public and interior designers. ReStores feature not just gently used items from individuals, but also new designer furniture, accessories and artwork from retailers and housing supply manufacturers (including high end lighting chandeliers and fixtures and tile flooring) from warehouse overstocks and floor models to make room for their new incoming merchandise.
On any given day, ReStore-goers shoppers will find one-of-a-kind living room, dining room, bedroom and patio furniture; home entertaining bar and theater/family room wall units; dishes and appliances (even sub-zero refrigerators, home movie theater seating, front loading high efficiency washing machines), lighting fixtures and bulbs, solid wood kitchen and bathroom cabinets and closet shelving HFH has harvested from luxury condos on Ocean Boulevard and homes in gated country club communities children's toys and bikes, golf clubs and other sports/recreation gear, and more.
Kuhn Flooring Gallery Donations ReStore Hope;
Proceeds Help To Break Challenging Economic Cycles
Proceeds from Kuhn's ReStore Magic Carpet Ride help fund the permitting and construction and neighborhood revitalization operations that build and improve affordable homes for hard-working families in the South Palm Beach County community who cannot seem to get ahead and qualify for traditional bank mortgages. Habitat homeowners are earn their homes through sweat equity programs and qualify for interest-free mortgages to help break the poverty cycle and change the trajectory of entire families for generations. ReStore proceeds also support increased programming and education scholarships for children of homeowners to restore hope by breaking challenging economic cycles.
"Our team at Kuhn Flooring Gallery is pleased and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County in its mission of providing a 'hand up, not a hand out to support hardworking, low income families who deserve a and safe and affordable home," shared the Kuhn Family. "We see now that this is the perfect way to 'roll out the carpet' to support the greater community in which we have served and partnered for more than 30 years."
The HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. To learn more about HFHSPBC, its home build sponsorship, home dedications, events and activities, and year 'round volunteer opportunities as well as donating to or shopping its home improvement center thrift shop ReStores (https://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/
About Kuhn Flooring Gallery
Kuhn Flooring Gallery (KFG) has been serving South Florida for over 30 years with an exceptional team of professionals that is dedicated to quality and personal service. KFG supplies and professionally installs residential and commercial flooring and window treatments, from hardwood, laminate, porcelain, marble, and ceramic tile, to carpet (including custom area rugs) and luxury vinyl tile. Its expertise provides the ability to meet customer needs at any stage of the development process, working directly with contractors and architects to specify products and methods of installation for projects ranging from small residential installations to extensive commercial installations. KFG Project Management professionals provide proposals for any installation in accordance with your specifications and, due to our thorough knowledge of materials, applications, and code requirements and assist with the preparation of an installation schedule and specifications. KFG guarantees a one-year standard warranty on all installations.
Contact
Kaye Communications
Jon Kaye
***@kcompr.com
