News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Solarblaze Celebrates a Successful Amazon Prime Week
Similar to Amazon Prime Day, Prime Week is a week long sale that thousands of Amazon vendors participate in. The event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but those enrolled can expect significant discounts on products.
Founder Jessica Steele says, "At a small company like ours, customers are the top priority and we're excited to give them great prices along with quality assured products and focused customer service.
Sales greatly exceeded Solarblaze expectations and customers were universally satisfied with their new solar lighting products.
One customer writes: "Love this product! It works exactly as promoted, it's the perfect size, no need for power lines which saved us a lot of $$$."
During this time, customers can save even more $$$ and put it towards other important things around the house. No need to waste money on an electrician to rewire your lighting and burn even more electricity. Prime week is the perfect time to save money and get a great product at an even lower price.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.
The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse