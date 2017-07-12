 
EON Clinics Announces Their 2017 Scholarship Winner!

 
CHICAGO - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- EON Clinics would like to take a moment to congratulate their 2017 Scholarship winner, Jonathan Winfield.

Jonathan Winfield is currently a student at the University of the Pacific, working to become a General Dentist or an Oral Surgeon. After graduating with his Bachelors in Pharmacological Chemistry in 2015, Jonathan became interested in dentistry.

"I became interested in dentistry to help the underserved. Given that I am a first generation college student, I felt a natural attraction towards helping those with a similar background to my own." -Jonathan Winfield

Congratulations, Jonathan! We wish you the best of luck with your journey in dentistry!

At EON Clinics, we want to assist students in their journey in the dental industry. We are hoping to provide encouragement as well as connect with the next generation of dentist, oral surgeons, etc.The EON Clinics Scholarship is a $1000.00 prize that is awarded to one student per year, In order to qualify for the scholarship, the student must be residing in the United States (including U.S. Territories). The  ideal candidate is a pre-dental,  enrolled in a DMD-program, or enrolled in a dental hygiene program.  Scholarship winner will be selected based on their strength of recommendation and GPA. Please visit http://www.eonclinics.com /scholarship to learn how to apply for the EON Clinics 2018 Scholarship.
