Commonwealth Volkswagen Receives 2017 Best of Lawrence Award

-- Lawrence Award Program Honors the AchievementLAWRENCE July 11, 2017 -- Commonwealth Volkswagen has been selected for the 2017 Best of Lawrence Award in the Auto Dealers category by the Lawrence Award Program.Each year, the Lawrence Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Lawrence area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Lawrence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Lawrence Award Program and data provided by third parties.About Lawrence Award ProgramThe Lawrence Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Lawrence area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Lawrence Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.Commonwealth Volkswagen part of the Commonwealth Motors group joins other prestigious companies who have previously qualified for this award such as, Shell Oil, Best Buy, Merrill Lynch and the American Red Cross.