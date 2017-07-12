News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GeoComm Announces the Addition of Bill Petrea as East Territory Sales Manager
"We are excited to welcome Bill as part of the GeoComm team," stated Erik Loberg, National Sales Director. "As a Territory Sales Manager, Bill will be utilizing his knowledge and experience to assist county, regional, and state agencies overcome their GIS challenges as they prepare for Next Generation 9-1-1. His breadth of experience will be an asset to both our customers and to GeoComm."
In his new position, Bill will serve GeoComm's Eastern territory consisting of: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. He can be contacted at bpetrea@geo-
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com (http://www.geo-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse