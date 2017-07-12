 
Industry News





GeoComm Announces the Addition of Bill Petrea as East Territory Sales Manager

 
 
SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- GeoComm is pleased to announce the addition of Bill Petrea as our new Territory Sales Manager for the Eastern United States.  With over 21 years of experience in the public safety industry, Bill brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge, making him a key addition to the GeoComm family.  Prior to joining GeoComm, Bill served in various public safety roles throughout his career in both the public and private sector, ranging from dispatcher to the director level as well as a serving as the Technical Services Specialist at APCO.

"We are excited to welcome Bill as part of the GeoComm team," stated Erik Loberg, National Sales Director.  "As a Territory Sales Manager, Bill will be utilizing his knowledge and experience to assist county, regional, and state agencies overcome their GIS challenges as they prepare for Next Generation 9-1-1. His breadth of experience will be an asset to both our customers and to GeoComm."

In his new position, Bill will serve GeoComm's Eastern territory consisting of: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. He can be contacted at bpetrea@geo-comm.com or 320.281.2195.

About GeoComm:  GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe.  Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles.  Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com (http://www.geo-comm.com/)
