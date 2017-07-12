News By Tag
Chicago's Leading Private Elementary School, East Lake Academy, Offers the Best in Education
East Lake Academy, a Catholic elementary school located in Lake Forest, Illinois, offers the best possible childhood education for children in grades Pre-K through 8.
East Lake Academy's foundation in Roman Catholicism and focus on excellence in academics appeals to parents throughout the area. The school provides academic and religious instruction in a faith-based environment to children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Their goal is to help children grow in faith and in knowledge alongside their peers, teachers, and staff with strong foundations in Catholicism.
The school's academic model focuses on four areas in the formation of the persona; these include academic, faith, character, and apostolic formation. The founders of East Lake Academy believe that children are more likely to succeed in adulthood when special attention is applied to each of these four areas starting at a young age. The students are challenged and encouraged to use critical thinking and logic to solve problems and to develop a keen sense of curiosity. They are also taught to love and serve Christ in all things, and this is backed by regular volunteering, both in the local community and abroad.
East Lake Academy hosts open houses twice per year, which gives parents and prospective students the opportunity to tour the school campus, meet with staff, and get a sense of the environment from their own point of view. Chicagoland families who want the best in childhood education are encouraged to attend one of these events or contact East Lake Academy's admissions department at (847) 247-0035 or visit our website at http://eastlakeacademy.org/
East Lake Academy
***@eastlakeacademy.org
