DMIN Shared About Social Media Marketing Service Opted By A Celebrity for Self-Branding
Recently, a representative of the company shared about their new client who is a real estate celebrity. She has opted for Social Media Marketing Service offered by the company for self Branding.
The digital marketing expert of the company addressed the media about the question the recent and exciting project of SMM service for this public figure. Here is what she shared:
"We have been offering the SMM services to our customers with the help of our Social Media Marketing Experts. However, till now we were handling social promotions for business and corporate pages. This is for the first time we got an opportunity to handle social profile and public figure page of the celebrity. Our team is really excited to add value to the stated customer."
The representative of the company further answered the question, "What is the difference between social media marketing for corporate account and a celebrity account?"
"There is a huge difference between both accounts and its social media marketing strategy and activity. The company account is more about projecting the expertise of the company, its services, team activities, so on and so forth. On the contrary, while you deal with the social media marketing strategy for a celebrity or public figure, you have to be extremely conscious as this is not only Brand building, but also managing the reputation and improving it. Each post has to go more carefully. Furthermore, the quotes or graphics go on social accounts are carefully designed as it has to match the taste and the field of the celebrity. "
The Social Media Marketing Strategist of the agency addressed another question from the media, which was: "What are the biggest challenges for social media marketing of a public figure account?"
"The challenge is same as any new project. Understanding the taste of your customer! Each customer has own preference, taste, style; and we have to understand and match it. Once we get the nerve, it is always as per the expectations of customers and then they don't need to look back. If I have to talk about the challenges while handling social accounts of celebrity, then, it is answering comments and message of the fans and followers. We have to speak the same way that celebrity does! This is tough to get into their Avatar and speaking like them. We do a lot of research for this."
The director of the Digital Marketers India, Ash Vyas, shared the services offered to press which includes:
· Social profile and page optimization
· Strategy building for daily posting
· Sharing the news clips, interviews and videos of the celebrity
· Sharing the Graphical posts by creating celebrity quotes
· Answering comments and messages of fans
She further added, "We are happy that she is grounded and fun loving person. We are glad to work with her. We are handling her Facebook marketing and LinkedIn marketing activities as of now. "
If you are interested in knowing more about the offered Social Media Marketing (SMM) Services by Digital Marketers India, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
