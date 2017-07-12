News By Tag
CIMdata Publishes eBook: "Tata Technologies' PLM Analytics Maturity Assessment Program"
This eBook shows how to measure organizations' PLM readiness.
This eBook describes Tata Technologies' PLM Analytics program which is designed to provide insight and guidance for developing a PLM strategy within an enterprise. Organized into four components, the first level enables a company to start with a quick overview assessment to identify issues and potential directional priorities for their PLM program. With each successive tier, more extensive knowledge is obtained leading to a detailed execution roadmap. Using the results of this methodology helps companies close their PLM value gap.
A PLM maturity assessment provides a relative assessment of a company against best practice characteristics built into the assessment model. When the maturity is evaluated and measured, the results can be used to identify potential improvements and goals for a company to help them narrow the PLM value gap and achieve a more effective PLM environment.
According to Mr. John MacKrell, CIMdata's Chairman, "Companies that are evaluating their current PLM state and contemplating future changes or expansions of their PLM-enabling technologies and processes need to execute a formal assessment as a guide to a beneficial PLM environment that supports the company's business goals."
Portions of Tata Technologies' PLM Analytics were developed in cooperation with CIMdata.
CIMdata and Tata Technologies released a whitepaper on this topic on 21 June 2017.
To learn more about this important resource, please download and read the complete eBook at www.CIMdata.com.
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
