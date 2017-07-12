News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
High Hotels Expands its Portfolio to 15 with Acquisition of Courtyard by Marriott in Ewing, NJ
Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers
Located at 360 Scotch Road in Ewing, Courtyard by Marriott Ewing blends style, comfort, versatility and convenience in the Princeton South area, making it a perfect fit for business and leisure travelers alike. High Hotels will complete a comprehensive renovation in early 2018 that will enhance all guest rooms and guest bathrooms, the lobby, all meeting rooms, and the fitness center. The company looks forward to incorporating its core values of providing outstanding customer service through teamwork, trustworthiness, respect and innovation.
"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our portfolio to 15," said Russ Urban, President of High Hotels. "We see great opportunity in the Ewing/Princeton region, and are excited to expand our growth in this vibrant market." Guests will enjoy convenient access to Trenton Mercer Airport, and institutions like College of New Jersey, Princeton University, and Rider University. Other nearby attractions include Sesame Place, Six Flags® Great Adventure, Downtown Princeton, Trenton, N.J. and New Hope, PA.
About High Hotels Ltd.
High Hotels Ltd., an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The company's properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve York, Lancaster (2), Harrisburg (3), Reading, and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Middletown, N.Y. (2); Lexington Park, Md.; Mount Laurel and Ewing, N.J. (2). The organization is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. For more information about High Hotels, Ltd., call 717-293-4446 or visit www.highhotels.com and www.HighRealEstateGroup.com.
Contact
Stephanie Reese
High Hotels Ltd.
***@highhotels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse