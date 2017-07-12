 
News By Tag
* Hotels
* Hospitality
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lancaster
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

High Hotels Expands its Portfolio to 15 with Acquisition of Courtyard by Marriott in Ewing, NJ

Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hotels
Hospitality
Travel

Industry:
Hotels

Location:
Lancaster - Pennsylvania - US

LANCASTER, Pa. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- High Hotels Ltd. has announced its purchase of the Courtyard by Marriott Ewing, New Jersey. This property will be the third Courtyard in High Hotels' portfolio. High Hotels also owns and operates nearby SpringHill Suites by Marriott Ewing, built in 2010.

Located at 360 Scotch Road in Ewing, Courtyard by Marriott Ewing blends style, comfort, versatility and convenience in the Princeton South area, making it a perfect fit for business and leisure travelers alike. High Hotels will complete a comprehensive renovation in early 2018 that will enhance all guest rooms and guest bathrooms, the lobby, all meeting rooms, and the fitness center. The company looks forward to incorporating its core values of providing outstanding customer service through teamwork, trustworthiness, respect and innovation.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our portfolio to 15," said Russ Urban, President of High Hotels. "We see great opportunity in the Ewing/Princeton region, and are excited to expand our growth in this vibrant market." Guests will enjoy convenient access to Trenton Mercer Airport, and institutions like College of New Jersey, Princeton University, and Rider University. Other nearby attractions include Sesame Place, Six Flags® Great Adventure, Downtown Princeton, Trenton, N.J. and New Hope, PA.

About High Hotels Ltd.

High Hotels Ltd., an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The company's properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve York, Lancaster (2), Harrisburg (3), Reading, and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Middletown, N.Y. (2); Lexington Park, Md.; Mount Laurel and Ewing, N.J. (2). The organization is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. For more information about High Hotels, Ltd., call 717-293-4446 or visit www.highhotels.com and www.HighRealEstateGroup.com.

Contact
Stephanie Reese
High Hotels Ltd.
***@highhotels.com
End
Source:High Hotels Ltd.
Email:***@highhotels.com
Posted By:***@highhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Hotels, Hospitality, Travel
Industry:Hotels
Location:Lancaster - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share