Why a Vacation Home Rental Wins Over a Hotel Any Day

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- When planning a vacation, you probably start thinking of what hotel you should stay at, but you really should start thinking bigger – what kind of vacation home can I stay at? Vacation home rentals offer so many advantages over a traditional hotel stay. You may think vacation homes are only for the wealthy, but renting one out for a short trip can be very affordable. Here are some reasons why a vacation home rental in Orlando, Florida (http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/) beats out a hotel:

More Space

A hotel room can usually one accommodate a family of four – so what happens if you have a family of five, six, or more? Instead of renting separate hotel rooms where your family can't even spend time together, a vacation home rental has plenty of space for your whole family and you can all bond while staying in the same general space.

Better Amenities

Sure your hotel room may come with a mini fridge, but a vacation home rental will have a full size kitchen with all the necessary appliances. It will also have a big TV, DVD player, laundry in the home, dishwasher, etc.

Cook your own meals

Staying in a small hotel room means eating out for every meal which is not only expensive, it's also really unhealthy. You can cook all your own meals and stick to your diet when staying at a vacation home rental and you'll save money.

Laundry

Hotel laundromats are generally overpriced – your vacation home rental will have its own washer and dryer you don't have to share with anyone and you won't need any quarters! This also means you can pack lighter because you can wash and re-wear your clothes.

Community

Staying in a hotel is not really an easy place to make friends as people usually keep to themselves. A vacation rental home is usually located in a small community with other rental homes. That means your neighbors are also vacationing and will likely be willing to chat and share their travel tips and recommendations.

Feels like home

It's easy to start feeling homesick while staying at a hotel but your vacation home rental (http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/) will feel like a home away from home. It has all the typical things you will find in a home: bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, living room, backyard, etc. You will be able to relax in the home and spend time as a family just as you would in your own home.
