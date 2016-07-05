Mercedes-Benz Club win at Uxbridge Autoshow

Contact

-- The well-established Uxbridge Autoshow took place on Sunday 16th July showcasing some very fine classic cars as well as displays of the latest models from a number of manufacturers.The Mercedes-Benz Club are regulars at this show and once again put on an impressive display of models spanning over 50 years of the marque. From the 1960's panache of the SL pagoda through to the sleek E-Class coupe from the current range. This was an opportunity for the club's members to show case the wide and varied models that are in the club.As is often the case with the larger car shows, the club had erected their impressive marquees which offered shelter from the sun and a sudden downpour too.A highlight of the day is the awards where the attending classic car clubs vie to win the 'Stand of The Show' trophy and this year that accolade was awarded to Mercedes-Benz Club. This was The first time the club had won the award since 2001 and was a great reward for the club volunteers who put a lot of time and effort into delivering a successful event.The Mercedes-Benz Club has over 12,000 Members and organises a huge range of events for them – including national and international rallies, a national concours competition and lots of social events, including local pub meetings and participation in shows and rallies in the UK, Ireland and Europe.It is the only UK club recognised by Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd and Daimler AG. Founded in 1952, it is the oldest Mercedes club in the world and caters for Mercedes-Benz cars of all ages. It publishes a monthly, full colour, 80-plus page, A4 magazine and offers an exclusive range of Club merchandise – on sale at the NEC.The Club provides a comprehensive range of technical support for its Members via Model Register Captains and Technical Advisers, plus forums and a searchable Technical Reference Library on the Members' pages of its website. Members also receive the Club Directory, which includes the 'Good Garage Guide' of Members' recommendations.Club Members can take advantage of preferential terms from a wide range of companies and organisations. These include exclusive insurance policies plus discounts from appointed Mercedes-Benz dealers,hotel groups, ferry operators and oncar accessories. The Club also has a scheme to offer its Members tuition from the Institute of Advanced Motorists.To join the Mercedes-Benz Club please call 01780 482111 or visit