Celebrating Half A Decade Of Young Performers

Shout Out UK's Summer School celebrates its 5th year of business with another amazing 'Show in a Week'.

-- Since the first Summer School was held back in 2013, Monton based performing arts school Shout Out UK, has grown year on year, winning the hearts of parents and students alike with its unique approach to the performing arts.''Although it's cliché'' comments Managing Partner Daniel Cross ''we did want to do something different, and I think we have definitely achieved this.''Daniel, a former teacher who has worked in both EYFS settings and higher education, continues ''I have a media background prior to teaching and was working freelance in my spare time for another theatre company. I was just astounded at all the flaws I was seeing and had an idea how to do it better.''''What we offer was initially summed up as 'a show in a week'. We hold dance, drama, arts and craft lessons throughout the week with the aim of putting on a live show at the end. This hasn't really changed, but what I want to make sure of, and what sets us apart from other dance and drama schools, is that the children are learning, taking something away from the experience, and not just being occupied for a week like a typical day care centre."Shout Out UK Summer School offers children from 3 – 12 years old the opportunity to experience the full theatrical process, from group dance lessons choreographed to a bespoke routine by their in-house dance teacher, to one – on – one drama classes for children with leading roles.But Daniel goes on to say "our secret weapon is definitely the art and craft aspect of the school. Making costumes to designing props and pieces for the set, which are all used in the show and everything is designed by the children. It's great to see what they can produce when their creativity is encouraged."At the end of the week the children perform a live show for family and friends, and on the final day the Shout Out UK put on an 'after show party' for the children to celebrate their success."We've got children and families who have been with us every year since the beginning, and each year we take on a significant number of new students. Word of mouth and the comments received from parents has just been overwhelming"said Daniel.In addition to all the benefits and care received by the children, Shout Out UK also focus heavily on parent relationships. As a former teacher Daniel knows how keen parents are, and how important it can be, to discuss their children's emotional well-being, their activities, and their progress, and so the main teaching staff make themselves available to talk with parents both before and after classes, as well as the more informal setting on show night.Summer School 2017 takes place at Branwood Preparatory School, Stafford Road, Monton from Monday 31July until Sunday 6August and you can book at www.shoutoutuk.co.uk