Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Marlaina Teich - Ultimate Guide for Summer Design Entertaining

Inside the summer Hamptons design with friends, cocktails and entertaining.
 
 
Hamptons-Marlaina Teich
Hamptons-Marlaina Teich
 
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Marlaina Teich design is one of the premier interior designers for the Long Island area.  She has been featured multiple times in publications such as Traditional Home, California Home Magazine, Houses Beautiful and Better Homes and Garden. Marlaina has also been featured WNBC-TV,WPIX-TV and is currently filming "George to the Rescue", which will premiere in September. Marlaina has been making more of an effort to share her expertise with the people who read her newsletters and appreciate tips and tricks from industry pros.

Getting to Know Your Clients is Important

One of the things that sets Marlaina apart when it comes to design success is enjoying and have fun during the design process. Listening to the clients' needs and adapting the design to their life style is essential to make her clients love the space they are in.

"Having chemistry with your clients is so much more important than it might seem. You really need to make someone feel comfortable for them to express themselves to you fully without feeling embarrassed!"

Pro Tips for Designing a Fun Family Space

Many Marlaina Teich Design clients would love for the kitchen to be the heart of their home. When designing kitchens, we like to include multiples seating options such as benches for the kids.

"Kids love fun options at the kitchen table like that. Family dinners can really benefit from the kids feeling like they are having more fun at the table!"

Keeping the entertaining space in your home entertaining for the kids is important and often overlooked in interior design. Make sure to mention this to your designer when you have kids or are looking to soon!

Designing for Hamptons Entertaining Spaces

Hamptons and other beach house kitchens tend to have a traditional spirit of a summer party space. Hamptons homes in particular can always benefit from a spectacular entertaining space for dinner parties and things like that.

We love to provide a place for our clients to entertain guests. Summers in the Hamptons are special to people and we give them a special place to do that.

Budgeting enough to making sure this feature stands out is important to us in places like this, where people take their families for summer vacations for years and years.

Marlaina Gives Us Some Super Easy Tips to Help Bring a Better Vibe to Our Summer Parties:

Elevate everything! She says. Use a pretty water pitcher and add fresh fruit to it. Marlaina reveals that is so much prettier than those regular water bottles.  You can find elegant glass bottles in Trader Joe's.

Fresh Flowers are the key! You can just cut some stems from your garden and keep them in the fridge at night so they stay fresh. Put them out during the day to bring a fresh, beautiful feeling to your space.

Use the fancy dishes! Casual occasions as BBQ can be a reason to elevate the entire affair with those nice dishes and napkin rings. Don't be afraid to actually use them once in a while!

Outdoor spaces - Add a coffee table and side tables to make your guests feel welcome! Having multiple seating options allows people to choose and feel like they are having more of a personal experience.

Don't bug me! Add some citronella candles to get a sophisticated option that fits your table and keep bugs away. Having a buggy backyard can really bring down peoples' mood.

Have fun! Regular bags of chips will look pretty in ceramic bowls. Going that little extra mile even with simple things helps to create a good summer vibe when people are hanging outside munching on goodies!

Now you can have that dreamy Hampton space to have fun with your guests, because the best memories always happen in those shareable spaces with friends and family!

Check more about Marlaina Teich Design on http://mtdny.com Contact her to start designing your summer dream space!

Andrea Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
Source:Charge Media Goup
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Click to Share