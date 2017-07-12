 
Industry News





David Kherdian publishes his new book about the middle class in a Rust Belt city in mid 20th Century

David Kherdian has given us his finest, most complete, and undoubtedly final book on his Midwestern hometown. Here we have in fifty odd "chapters" the places, people, artifacts, and events, as experienced by the people of Racine.
 
 
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Factory Town is about a place in time—a particular Rust Belt city in  20th twentieth century—and how it was experienced for all those who were bound by its culture that was self-supporting, with each person their part to play, either individually as abiding citizens, or as guardians or leaders of a free people. The middle class that we all took for granted then is now being mournfully celebrated as something from a past time.

Long a chronicler of his life in that place, David Kherdian has told its story here for all those who care to remember the years of their lives when this was its reality, being a time of stability and unity, its inhabitants free to live their lives and dreams within a structured society without disturbing outside distractions.

This was America at its best—not a place misaligned, but self-contained within enduring time, and this may be its lasting legacy, not as something lost or forgotten, but as a talisman in time of a treasure unlost, because it needn't be regained but only valued for what it was: something never to come again, nor needing to, because its treasure remains within, private and secured.

The book is available for purchase ou author's website at http://www.kherdian.com/books/factory-town or on Amazon.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Kherdian's reputation is spread over all the genres he has worked in, from his many books, to the three journals he edited, as well as his three small presses. He was the first to place ethnic-American writers within the canon of American literature, which he accomplished through anthologies and journals, and just as importantly with his own writings. As an editor, writer, and publisher, Kherdian has always been ahead of his time; he comes down the long intermittent line of mystic American poets, namely Walt Whitman, Henry Thoreau, and Emily Dickinson—poets who are rarely valued in their lifetimes.

For inquiries or to schedule an interview please contact us or visit www.kherdian.com.

