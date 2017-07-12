Amazing Chrysler Nationals Weekend Becomes Second Largest Ever at Carlisle

2017 Event Hosted Some of the Best Cars and People Within the Hobby

2017 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals

Media Contact

Michael Garland

7172437855

***@carlisleevents.com Michael Garland7172437855

End

-- The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals have, for good reason, become THE premier all-Mopar event in the world and that fact was on display once more July 14-16, 2017 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. Cars and people came from around the world to enjoy a showfield laced with history, unique displays, amazing camaraderie and more!As has been the case for many years, the three-day event turned into four with the annual Mopar Rebellion kick-off party on Thursday evening. This party, held at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center featured a few hundred pieces of automotive history and offered the perfect transition into day 1 of show weekend. With gates opening at 7 a.m. Friday morning, excitement was such that cars and enthusiasts lined up in advance to find their spot on the grounds. Once there, the special displays all around kept show-goers snapping photos and turning heads all day long. Displays included ones dedicated to the Panther Pink/FM3 paint scheme, 100-years of Dodge/Ram trucks, survivor cars, 50 years of the RO/WO Super Stocks, the RT, Dodge Viper, GTX and oh by the way, Dodge brought its all-new Demon to Carlisle too!With Friday transitioning to Saturday, where sunny skies and temps in the mid-80s remained constant throughout the day, so did the enthusiasm from everyone at Carlisle. Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) signed autographs for fans, while industry legends like Herb McCandless, the Ramchargers, Golden Commandos and more signed autographs and "talked shop" all day long. As hot as temps were Thursday, something even hotter took over Carlisle too; Dodge and its drag and drift thrill rides. Lines cued for over an hour as guests anxiously waited for the best 60 seconds of their life. Saturday wrapped with over 2 hours of stage excitement, including a burnout contest, marriage proposal, Daisy Duke contest, Demon walkarounds and even a special award presented to one passionate car owner via the Historic Vehicle Society. The annual Mopar Hall of Fame also took place Saturday evening, with a wide array of industry icons being inducted.Sunday saw the 50,000+ guests and nearly 2,700 cars head home until next year. Before they left; however, they stuck around for one more opportunity to ride with Dodge, pick up awards, say goodbye to friends and make plans for next year.In addition to the amazing array of classics and modern muscle at the fairgrounds, just across the way at the Carlisle Expo Center was something new, something fresh; the Carlisle Hurst Nationals. Nearly 200 Hurst-branded machines took center stage, including some rare barn finds, prototypes and more. Hurst weekend also included guests special to the brand, including Bob Riggle, Dennis Kirban, Bill Campbell and Don Glover just to name a few.In all, the weekend was just what everyone expected it to be. Not only do Chrysler and Hurst enthusiasts arrive early, they stay late, with some of the last cars and vendors leaving the grounds on Monday morning, July 17. Save the date, because the biggest and best all-Mopar show in the world returns July 13, 2018 and includes the second annual Hurst Nationals. Get tickets now and learn more at www.CarlisleEvents.com.