In Outstanding Company! Tonia De Cosimo With Other Exceptional Women Over 40!

Zoosk's The Date Mix profiles women over 40 who are owning it!
 
Tonia DeCosimo
Tonia DeCosimo
NEW YORK - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- What does author Tonia De Cosimo have in common with Angelina Jolie, Kris Jenner, Vera Wang, and Jenny Lawson?  She is one of the five women profiled in The Date Mix, internet dating giant Zoosk's online magazine.  Women Over 40 Who Are Owning It provides a short profile of Tonia as well as a link to her popular book Single and Not Settling: A Journey of Surviving the Dating World, in addition to her personal Tonia De Cosimo Dating and Relationship website

Tonia is a bi-weekly author of a relationship column on Zoosk's The Date Mix, and also does personal appearances and radio interviews, and is an entrepreneur who owns several businesses in New York City.

"I am really honored to be considered in the company of such other women over 40," Tonia says. "We are living proof that you don't have to settle for what others are doing.  You can be a fulfilled hard working person and still find room for love and happiness.  I did!"

Tonia is already thinking of ways to get her message out – including a series of podcasts, book signings and radio and television appearances.  "I want women to understand that you really don't have to settle, and that when you least expect it, someone may come along who can become a life partner, no matter what your age.  It's important to be happy in your own skin and be able to stand up on your own."

Tonia DeCosimo is available for interviews and comments.  Please contact her at info@scribesunlimited.com or the media number listed to make arrangements for these.

Source:Tonia De Cosimo
