In Outstanding Company! Tonia De Cosimo With Other Exceptional Women Over 40!
Zoosk's The Date Mix profiles women over 40 who are owning it!
Tonia is a bi-weekly author of a relationship column on Zoosk's The Date Mix, and also does personal appearances and radio interviews, and is an entrepreneur who owns several businesses in New York City.
"I am really honored to be considered in the company of such other women over 40," Tonia says. "We are living proof that you don't have to settle for what others are doing. You can be a fulfilled hard working person and still find room for love and happiness. I did!"
Tonia is already thinking of ways to get her message out – including a series of podcasts, book signings and radio and television appearances. "I want women to understand that you really don't have to settle, and that when you least expect it, someone may come along who can become a life partner, no matter what your age. It's important to be happy in your own skin and be able to stand up on your own."
Tonia DeCosimo is available for interviews and comments. Please contact her at info@scribesunlimited.com or the media number listed to make arrangements for these.
