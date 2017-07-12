News By Tag
PARC Celebrates Diversity And Inclusion In The Arts
The Florida Inspired 2016-2017 Exhibition, sponsored in part by the State of Florida and presented by Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, featured works of art from the Inspired Artist Studios @ PARC in St. Petersburg. The Inspired Artists Studio @ PARC is a program where children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can fully express their artistic talents. More than 30 unique pieces of art were featured in the exhibition, which traveled to locations in Pinellas County, Tampa, Gainesville, and Tallahassee.
The exhibition also featured an interactive piece called "The Big Whale" which inspired people across the state of Florida and collected the voices of all who wished to leave their mark. The goal of this project was to capture ideas and expand the conversation about diverse abilities and experiences that unite us all. The outcome of "The Big Whale" will be on display, as well as the entire collection, at the celebration.
"This exhibition was truly a collaboration of many efforts. We would like to take the opportunity to honor and thank all of those who were involved in making this project a reality, and for helping PARC promote diversity and inclusion in the Arts," said Karen Higgins, President and CEO of PARC.
The Celebration will welcome all the people who made this project possible, the artists who contributed to the collection, and is also open to the public. The Celebration will take place from 5PM to 9PMduring the monthly Second Saturday Art Walk, of which the Clay Center is a stop on the route. Clay Center of St. Petersburg is located at 2010 1st Ave S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712.
About PARC:
PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area. Visit:
Contact
Monica Lukasik, Director of Marketing
727.341.6930, mlukasik@parc-
7277445992
***@bayshoremg.com
