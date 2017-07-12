UK company to offer Annual Scholarship Award Mailing House Washington Direct Mail (WDM) is launching an annual scholarship award for existing University and prospective students. WDMScholarshipAward2017shutterstock_ 196143734A GATESHEAD, England - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- "We've been looking at this for a while but it's come into sharper focus with the government's intention to increase the interest rates on student loans." said Jason Sullock, UK Marketing Manager for WDM.



To help students, Washington Direct Mail is offering £1300 in annual Scholarship Awards to three individuals who are currently attending or planning to attend a United Kingdom University.



Scholarship awards tie in well with both WDM's business and social responsibility aims.



"We understand it can be hard for some students and their families to make ends meet. It's not just the tuition fees… think of the IT equipment that's needed as standard these days, as well as the books, the transportation, the clothing, and that's without talking about the utility bills, day-to-day housing and food costs. In fact, the estimated cost of attending a three-year university course at somewhere like the University of Manchester these days is £28,170.



At the same time, we believe we can encourage the next generation of managers to think about and explore the use of digital printing and direct mail in their business planning. Direct Mail has evolved out of all recognition since the introduction of digital marketing and is once again an essential tool in any managers promotional toolkit."



To apply, all applicants need do is submit a 750+ word essay by 5 pm on September 30th, 2017, on "The Opportunities and Benefits of Integrating Personalised Digital Printing and Direct Mail into a modern Business' Marketing Strategy."



Six finalists will be chosen by the Washington Direct Mail Scholarship Judging Team and their credited essays will be posted and promoted through social and news media. The winning Washington Direct Mail Scholarship Award entries will be those that attract the most votes/likes by the end of October.



"Whilst we're not Microsoft or Sage by any means, we strongly believe that if you're fortunate enough to be doing well in business, you should always try to give something back to society." continued Jason, "This is our way of doing that. It's the right thing to do, and we hope it will help three students on their way, whilst at the same time highlighting to future generations of managers, entrepreneurs and business owners exactly how useful modern direct marketing can be."



Please see



Washington Direct Mail Limited (WDM) is a Top Ten Google Ranked Mailing House offering a UK wide, full direct mail and printing service – litho printing, variable digital printing, digital labels, finishing, poly-wrapping, auto enclosing & hand packing, Mailmark reporting, Mailsort, design, email & SMS campaigns, and data management service.



They have been in business since 1983, and hold ISO9001, ISO14001, and OHSAS18001 certification, with ISO27001 certification pending Summer 2017.



To contact Washington Direct Mail, visit www.wdmonline.co.uk or call them on 0191 487 5148.



Website:



Contact

Jason Sullock

Washington Direct Mail

***@wdmonline.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12652931/1 Jason SullockWashington Direct Mail End -- "We've been looking at this for a while but it's come into sharper focus with the government's intention to increase the interest rates on student loans." said Jason Sullock, UK Marketing Manager for WDM.To help students, Washington Direct Mail is offering £1300 in annual Scholarship Awards to three individuals who are currently attending or planning to attend a United Kingdom University.Scholarship awards tie in well with both WDM's business and social responsibility aims."We understand it can be hard for some students and their families to make ends meet. It's not just the tuition fees… think of the IT equipment that's needed as standard these days, as well as the books, the transportation, the clothing, and that's without talking about the utility bills, day-to-day housing and food costs. In fact, the estimated cost of attending a three-year university course at somewhere like the University of Manchester these days is £28,170.At the same time, we believe we can encourage the next generation of managers to think about and explore the use of digital printing and direct mail in their business planning. Direct Mail has evolved out of all recognition since the introduction of digital marketing and is once again an essential tool in any managers promotional toolkit."To apply, all applicants need do is submit a 750+ word essay by 5 pm on September 30, 2017, on "The Opportunities and Benefits of Integrating Personalised Digital Printing and Direct Mail into a modern Business' Marketing Strategy."Six finalists will be chosen by the Washington Direct Mail Scholarship Judging Team and their credited essays will be posted and promoted through social and news media. The winning Washington Direct Mail Scholarship Award entries will be those that attract the most votes/likes by the end of October."Whilst we're not Microsoft or Sage by any means, we strongly believe that if you're fortunate enough to be doing well in business, you should always try to give something back to society." continued Jason, "This is our way of doing that. It's the right thing to do, and we hope it will help three students on their way, whilst at the same time highlighting to future generations of managers, entrepreneurs and business owners exactly how useful modern direct marketing can be."Please see https://www.wdmonline.co.uk/ article.php? id=283 for full details.Washington Direct Mail Limited (WDM) is a Top Ten Google Ranked Mailing House offering a UK wide, full direct mail and printing service – litho printing, variable digital printing, digital labels, finishing, poly-wrapping, auto enclosing & hand packing, Mailmark reporting, Mailsort, design, email & SMS campaigns, and data management service.They have been in business since 1983, and hold ISO9001, ISO14001, and OHSAS18001 certification, with ISO27001 certification pending Summer 2017.To contact Washington Direct Mail, visit www.wdmonline.co.uk or call them on 0191 487 5148.Website: www.wdmonline.co.uk Source : Washington Direct Mail Limited (WDM) Email : ***@wdmonline.co.uk Tags : Scholarship Award , University , Students , Direct-mail Services , Mailing House , Social Responsibility , Mailing Companies , Mailing Houses , Direct Mail Companies , Mailing Services Industry : Advertising , Business , Education , Marketing , Media Location : Gateshead - Tyne and Wear - England Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

