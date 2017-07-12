 
J'Que is ready to sweat pink in Vegas!!!! The 2017 Blog Fest is here

J'Que & Fitness Defy'd will be attending the 4th annual IDEA World Fitness BlogFest with Sweat Pink.
 
 
www.jquenow.com
LAS VEGAS - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- BlogFest brings together health and fitness bloggers for 4 action-packed days of in-depth blogging sessions, unforgettable celebrity workouts & exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the largest fitness conference in the world.

The IDEA World Fitness BlogFest with Sweat Pink features advanced blogging sessions, celebrity workouts that you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else and behind-the-scenes access to the largest fitness event in the world. You'll also be able to get great discounts and network with over 300 companies in the IDEA World Fitness and Wellness Expo.

About Fitness Defy'd (Huntsville,Al) Fitness DEFY'd is a health and wellness fitness training facility. Their team of expert fitness professionals works to inspire and educate clients to make positive and powerful changes in their lives through physical fitness, sound nutrition, and healthy lifestyle habits.

Team Fitness Defy'd believes in sports, fun and exploring new interests aren't just for the young. Along with improving health, whenever teamwork is involved, there's the added benefit of being connected to others. That's why you'll find a range of recreational activities at Fitness DEFY'd.

The 2017 Blog Fest - http://www.ideafit.com/fitness-conferences/blogfest

J'Que - www.jquenow.com

Fitness Defy'd - www.fitnessdefyd.com

#ideaworld #blogfest #sweatpink

