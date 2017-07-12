News By Tag
J'Que is ready to sweat pink in Vegas!!!! The 2017 Blog Fest is here
J'Que & Fitness Defy'd will be attending the 4th annual IDEA World Fitness BlogFest with Sweat Pink.
The IDEA World Fitness BlogFest with Sweat Pink features advanced blogging sessions, celebrity workouts that you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else and behind-the-scenes access to the largest fitness event in the world. You'll also be able to get great discounts and network with over 300 companies in the IDEA World Fitness and Wellness Expo.
About Fitness Defy'd (Huntsville,Al)
Team Fitness Defy'd believes in sports, fun and exploring new interests aren't just for the young. Along with improving health, whenever teamwork is involved, there's the added benefit of being connected to others. That's why you'll find a range of recreational activities at Fitness DEFY'd.
The 2017 Blog Fest - http://www.ideafit.com/
J'Que - www.jquenow.com
Fitness Defy'd - www.fitnessdefyd.com
#ideaworld #blogfest #sweatpink
@jquenow
@fitnessdefyd
Source (Idea World Blog Fest, Fitness Defy'd)
