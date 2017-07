Ambius Breaks Record with 25 Awards at International Plantscape Awards

18 Designers from 11 Ambius Offices Honored for their Plantscaping Work

--(http://www.ambius.com/), the global leader in interior landscaping, was honored with 25 awards at the 2017 International Plantscape Awards Celebration at Cultivate '17. The Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, July 16 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The company's 25 award wins break its own record for wins by a single firm, which it previously set with 17 wins at Cultivate '16. These awards honor theteam's commitment to innovative design, client service and professionalism in the interior plantscaping industry. 18 separate designers were honored for their work, taking home nearly 40 percent of all prizes awarded.The selection committee honored thedesigners for their work on projects across a broad range of clients, including retail spaces, hospitality properties, museums, office buildings and attractions such as museums, zoos and holiday installations. The company earned diamond and emerald awards, the two highest-tier honors, for their Harmony of the Sea Central Park Installation and their Columbia Square Horticultural Service in Washington, D.C., respectively. They also took homeeight platinum and 15 gold awards."We're honored to receive recognition from our industry peers and incredibly proud of the fantastic work theteam did this past year," said John Myers, president and CEO of Rentokil North America. "To receive awards for so many of our designers' hard work is a testament to the team's creativity, unique vision, and dedication to helping their customers transform the ambiance of their spaces through outstanding plantscaping work."designers won in the following categories:· Denise Eichmann, Harmony of the Sea Central Park Installation· Marla Lusby, Horticultural Service at Columbia Square – Washington, D.C.· Janice Nath, Genesis – San Diego· Chris Karl, Zappos.com – Las Vegas· Chris Karl, Desert 215 Superstore – Las Vegas· Matt Hills, Major Multinational Technology Company – San Francisco· Lisa Weller & Laura Burns-Lambert, Westfield Valley Fair Mall – Santa Clara, California· Chris Karl, Montage Resort Laguna Beach· Charlee Storner, Santa's Village at St. Louis Union Station· Estelle Farley, Winter Wonderland With A Gum Drop Twist – Calgary, Alberta· Diana Del Valle, Oak Mill Mall Atrium – Chicago· Laura Burns-Lambert, Gree – San Francisco· Tyler Stellwag, Boston Museum of Science· Debra Magoon, Embassy Suites MagMile – Chicago· Peter Martin, Burkert Fluid Control Systems – Charlotte, North Carolina· Jon LaDow, Lakeshore Plaza – San Francisco· Marvin Storner, Boo at the Zoo – St. Louis· Judy Corridon, Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C.· Charlee Storner, Stifel Nicholas St. Louis Headquarters· Charlee Storner, St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel· Charlee Storner, Breakfast with Santa at The St. Louis Zoo· Laura Burns-Lambert, One Market Plaza Holiday Installation – San Francisco· Carolina Viana, Del Amo Crossing – Los Angeles· Joanne Craft, The Garden – Vancouver, British Columbia· Joanna Lasocka, Whimsical Wonderland – TorontoFor more information aboutand their design capabilities, please visit www.ambius.com ###is the world's largest provider of plants, holiday décor, replica foliage and flowers for commercial environments.offers a broad range of services including scenting and living green walls, which can help improve employee productivity, reduce absenteeism, and boost well-being in the built environment. Founded in 1963,is a division of Rentokil Initial plc.