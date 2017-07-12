News By Tag
Ambius Breaks Record with 25 Awards at International Plantscape Awards
18 Designers from 11 Ambius Offices Honored for their Plantscaping Work
The selection committee honored the Ambius designers for their work on projects across a broad range of clients, including retail spaces, hospitality properties, museums, office buildings and attractions such as museums, zoos and holiday installations. The company earned diamond and emerald awards, the two highest-tier honors, for their Harmony of the Sea Central Park Installation and their Columbia Square Horticultural Service in Washington, D.C., respectively. They also took homeeight platinum and 15 gold awards.
"We're honored to receive recognition from our industry peers and incredibly proud of the fantastic work the Ambius team did this past year," said John Myers, president and CEO of Rentokil North America. "To receive awards for so many of our designers' hard work is a testament to the team's creativity, unique vision, and dedication to helping their customers transform the ambiance of their spaces through outstanding plantscaping work."
Ambius designers won in the following categories:
DIAMOND AWARD
Installation Category
· Denise Eichmann, Harmony of the Sea Central Park Installation
EMERALD AWARD
Horticultural Service Category
· Marla Lusby, Horticultural Service at Columbia Square – Washington, D.C.
PLATINUM AWARDS
Design Category
· Janice Nath, Genesis – San Diego
· Chris Karl, Zappos.com – Las Vegas
· Chris Karl, Desert 215 Superstore – Las Vegas
Living Green Wall Category
· Matt Hills, Major Multinational Technology Company – San Francisco
Special Event/Holiday Category
· Lisa Weller & Laura Burns-Lambert, Westfield Valley Fair Mall – Santa Clara, California
· Chris Karl, Montage Resort Laguna Beach
· Charlee Storner, Santa's Village at St. Louis Union Station
· Estelle Farley, Winter Wonderland With A Gum Drop Twist – Calgary, Alberta
GOLD AWARD
Atrium & Conservatory Category
· Diana Del Valle, Oak Mill Mall Atrium – Chicago
Design Category
· Laura Burns-Lambert, Gree – San Francisco
Living Green Wall Category
· Tyler Stellwag, Boston Museum of Science
· Debra Magoon, Embassy Suites MagMile – Chicago
· Peter Martin, Burkert Fluid Control Systems – Charlotte, North Carolina
Major Renovation Category
· Jon LaDow, Lakeshore Plaza – San Francisco
Special Event/Holiday Category
· Marvin Storner, Boo at the Zoo – St. Louis
· Judy Corridon, Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C.
· Charlee Storner, Stifel Nicholas St. Louis Headquarters
· Charlee Storner, St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel
· Charlee Storner, Breakfast with Santa at The St. Louis Zoo
· Laura Burns-Lambert, One Market Plaza Holiday Installation – San Francisco
· Carolina Viana, Del Amo Crossing – Los Angeles
· Joanne Craft, The Garden – Vancouver, British Columbia
· Joanna Lasocka, Whimsical Wonderland – Toronto
For more information about Ambius and their design capabilities, please visit www.ambius.com.
About Ambius:
Ambius is the world's largest provider of plants, holiday décor, replica foliage and flowers for commercial environments. Ambius offers a broad range of services including scenting and living green walls, which can help improve employee productivity, reduce absenteeism, and boost well-being in the built environment. Founded in 1963, Ambius is a division of Rentokil Initial plc. For more information, visit Ambius at www.ambius.com and connect with Ambius on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
