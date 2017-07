dinCloud's New Virtual Robot Improves Quality Assurance and Customer Experience

Full-service, Cloud-based Virtual Robot Monitors, Measures, and Reports on Performance of Systems and Processes

--(http://www.dincloud.com/)today announced the availability of a full-service virtual robot (https://www.dincloud.com/virtualqa). Dubbed "James", the virtual robot runs in the cloud, as a service, and requires no coding or configuration by customers. James will help organizations deliver a better customer experience to employees and customers.James is tasked with testing and documenting the performance and availability of services that are important to an organization. For example, James can validate the customer experience on an e-commerce site, the payroll calculation process in an organization's ERP software, or other critical services. James can test the user experience 24/7 on systems such as SAP, Salesforce, Sage, and Microsoft Dynamics.Traditional methods used today, such as monitoring tools, have a system-level perspective. dinCloud's virtual robot service sees through the eyes of the user. It can also be rolled out in less time than it takes to onboard a new employee. Additionally, all setup, configuration, changes, and maintenance are performed by dinCloud. Customers have a dashboard for reviewing performance real-time and also receive alerts via email or text based on thresholds that dinCloud helps users establish."Often, organizations receive calls from customers or employees noting that some process is broken. While IT generally has monitoring tools in place, there is still a gap in knowing, and actually seeing, what the user experience is like. Even if the software is not 'down', it could still impact user productivity,"said Ali Din, general manager and CMO at dinCloud. "James can proactively and precisely point out these issues. This way, the help desk isn't reliant on users calling to report the issue, if they even do call."If an application isn't working, it could ultimately prevent employees from doing critical work, which can translate into lost sales. With James, organizations can benefit from machine-level precision, accuracy, and consistent measurements, 24/7, for a fraction of minimum wage.The benefits of "hiring" James include:– standardization and audit trails, improved turnaround times, and analytical insights.– with James' alert and action system, users receive fast detection and notification errors via text or email.– measurements are concise and consistent, leaving zero room for errors. Additionally, because James is proactively monitoring the environment, IT staff's workload is further reduced, allowing them to focus on more critical IT issues.– in addition to tracking critical service results, such as performance and availability, users receive incident reports and logs; customers can also access a rights-driven portal to view a dashboard.– lower organizational costs from having an automated service versus manual testing.– less rekeying errors leads to a better customer experience.Additionally, organizations that use James do not have to worry about programming, scripting, or managing the virtual robot. Delivered as a turnkey service, dinCloud will configure the tests and monitoring, set up the reports and dashboard, and deploy the robot, ultimately giving an organization a full-time tester. Software QA managers, analysts and engineers, software delivery managers, IT managers, e-commerce managers, website admins, and help desk managers will benefit most from this service.In addition to organizations "hiring" the virtual robot, James can also be leveraged by software companies, Software as a Service (SaaS) providers, and other service providers.Why "hire" James the virtual robot:– each virtual robot can be setup in less than a week and then runs in training mode for two to three weeks as it learns and adapts.– dinCloud will do all the work needed to get James, the virtual robot, up and running.– the virtual robot measures by the millisecond and performs steps consistently, hour after hour.–in addition to the above reasons, James works for a fraction of minimum wage.dinCloud's new virtual robot is offered as a turnkey service, with James' standard rate at $5 per hour, capturing up to five measurements, able to track over 20,000 interactions per month, and working a minimum of 720 hours. dinCloud's new virtual robot is offered as a turnkey service, with James' standard rate at $5 per hour, capturing up to five measurements, able to track over 20,000 interactions per month, and working a minimum of 720 hours. Initial setup fee applies. 