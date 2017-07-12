News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
dinCloud's New Virtual Robot Improves Quality Assurance and Customer Experience
Full-service, Cloud-based Virtual Robot Monitors, Measures, and Reports on Performance of Systems and Processes
dinCloud (http://www.dincloud.com/)
James is tasked with testing and documenting the performance and availability of services that are important to an organization. For example, James can validate the customer experience on an e-commerce site, the payroll calculation process in an organization's ERP software, or other critical services. James can test the user experience 24/7 on systems such as SAP, Salesforce, Sage, and Microsoft Dynamics.
Traditional methods used today, such as monitoring tools, have a system-level perspective. dinCloud's virtual robot service sees through the eyes of the user. It can also be rolled out in less time than it takes to onboard a new employee. Additionally, all setup, configuration, changes, and maintenance are performed by dinCloud. Customers have a dashboard for reviewing performance real-time and also receive alerts via email or text based on thresholds that dinCloud helps users establish.
"Often, organizations receive calls from customers or employees noting that some process is broken. While IT generally has monitoring tools in place, there is still a gap in knowing, and actually seeing, what the user experience is like. Even if the software is not 'down', it could still impact user productivity,"
If an application isn't working, it could ultimately prevent employees from doing critical work, which can translate into lost sales. With James, organizations can benefit from machine-level precision, accuracy, and consistent measurements, 24/7, for a fraction of minimum wage.
User Benefits
The benefits of "hiring" James include:
· Process improvements – standardization and audit trails, improved turnaround times, and analytical insights.
· Immediate notification – with James' alert and action system, users receive fast detection and notification errors via text or email.
· Greater efficiency – measurements are concise and consistent, leaving zero room for errors. Additionally, because James is proactively monitoring the environment, IT staff's workload is further reduced, allowing them to focus on more critical IT issues.
· Reporting and logging – in addition to tracking critical service results, such as performance and availability, users receive incident reports and logs; customers can also access a rights-driven portal to view a dashboard.
· Reduced costs – lower organizational costs from having an automated service versus manual testing.
· Customer satisfaction – less rekeying errors leads to a better customer experience.
Additionally, organizations that use James do not have to worry about programming, scripting, or managing the virtual robot. Delivered as a turnkey service, dinCloud will configure the tests and monitoring, set up the reports and dashboard, and deploy the robot, ultimately giving an organization a full-time tester. Software QA managers, analysts and engineers, software delivery managers, IT managers, e-commerce managers, website admins, and help desk managers will benefit most from this service.
In addition to organizations "hiring" the virtual robot, James can also be leveraged by software companies, Software as a Service (SaaS) providers, and other service providers.
Why "hire" James the virtual robot:
· Fast – each virtual robot can be setup in less than a week and then runs in training mode for two to three weeks as it learns and adapts.
· Easy – dinCloud will do all the work needed to get James, the virtual robot, up and running.
· Precise – the virtual robot measures by the millisecond and performs steps consistently, hour after hour.
· Arbitrage –in addition to the above reasons, James works for a fraction of minimum wage.
Pricing and Availability
dinCloud's new virtual robot is offered as a turnkey service, with James' standard rate at $5 per hour, capturing up to five measurements, able to track over 20,000 interactions per month, and working a minimum of 720 hours. Initial setup fee applies.
Partners or affiliates are privy to an industry rate, allowing them to extend James' work and still charge a fraction of minimum wage.
For more information, visit: https://www.dincloud.com/
About dinCloud
dinCloud (http://www.dincloud.com) is a Cloud Services Provider (CSP) that helps organizations simplify their use of technology via its cloud platform. Each customer's hosted private cloud offers hosted workspaces (https://www.dincloud.com/
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Angela Tuzzo
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse