Country(s)
Industry News
One Park Financial Makes Top 100 Best Companies List
One Park Financial is crowned for the second time this year as a Best Company to Work
MIAMI - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- One Park Financial was recently named one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For. The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One-hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories.
To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
"We're so excited and honored to be named a Best Company to Work For. To know that our Grovies are the reason we received this makes it even better because without a great team we wouldn't be as successful as we are." says CEO John M Lie-Nielsen.
This is the second award One Park Financial receives this year for its outstanding culture and workplace. Earlier this year in April they were awarded Top Workplace by Sun-Sentinel. One Park prides itself on their welcoming and team oriented culture which is fueled by their Core Values. Each employee is expected to live by the four values: Results, Client's Success, Taking Risks and Fun. Grovies can also enjoy a culture filled with monthly potlucks, volunteering opportunities with the United Way and office competitions. One Park Financial encourages team building and wants to reward their employees for all the hard work they put into the Company.
"What's clear from our list is that amenities like free lunch or a game room at the workplace are not the things that make a great workplace. Those amenities are just part of the way companies reflect their cultures — it's the culture of the company and the company's ability to hire people who understand and embody the culture that create a great workplace,"says Executive Editor Mark Howard.
One Park Financial is located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 305, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For more information, you can visit https://www.oneparkfinancial.com/
Follow Us!
Instagram: @1parkfinancial // Twitter: @1parkfinancial
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse