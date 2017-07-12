News By Tag
"David Young-Love Expansion Sound Healing Concert and Meditation" August 19 In Woodbury, Conn
Internationally-acclaimed double flutist, singer and songwriter David Young will provide this healing concert and meditation at the historic Salt of the Earth Athena Hall at 7 PM. Mr. Young's music is played by thousands of healers & spas worldwide.
This is the second time Mr. Young will perform at Athena Hall and he states that "this healing concert and meditation will provide more music, less conversation and an uplifting, heart opening evening of healing."
Revered worldwide for playing two Renaissance flutes simultaneously, David Young's skillful talents have sold more than 1,000,000 CDs of his 59 various albums, and he has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. More than 20,000 healers and healing centers worldwide report playing his music which reaches 300,000 people every day. Reports also indicate that more people have had out-of-body experiences listening to his music than any other musician alive today.
"More than 4,700 attendees to my musical events worldwide," Young states, "have shared that they had a conversation or spiritual travel with Jesus, Buddha, St Germain, Mother Mary, Quan Yin, and an Archangel, or they experienced a past life experience or reconnected with one of their loved ones in Heaven."
"Literally 80 % of attendees to my performances will have one of these experiences and 100 % of those attendees who have had a near-death experience will tell me about one of these experiences,"
Testimonials on David Young's website, www.DavidYoungMusic.com, cite confirmations that state that, "Whether people have been meditating a short time or for 30 years, when they attend David's concerts they consistently share that they have had one of the most profound experiences of their lives." At a recent event, a woman shared with him that she was visited by Martin Luther King who said he had some work for her in a couple of days. Three days later her boss told her he was putting her in charge of the company's Martin Luther King fund. She had worked at that company for 10 years and was not aware there was a fund of this type."
Young's website recounts that "Three people at one event saw Jesus standing in the exact same place in the room. While at another meditation event, Jesus gave five people the same ancient symbols. Over 650 people have shared with event attendees their experiences with Jesus or Mother Mary. On separate evenings two people had the exact same experience with Buddha who brought them to a gigantic tree (The Tree of Life) that was so tremendous it was beyond their description in words."
Proclamations on the website state that at every one of Young's musical meditation events at least 10 people have shared they reconnected with one or more of their loved ones in Spirit. A shy, introverted woman shared that her entire family of 20 souls in Heaven had lined up to greet her during the musical healing meditation.
Susan Martovich the owner of the Salt of the Earth Sanctuary and Therapeutic Spa in Woodbury, states, "We play David's exceptional music in our spa and inside our unique salt cave at 787 Main Street South in Woodbury on a continuous basis. His music is exceedingly comforting, healing and liberating for most people who enter our spa. We also play his music at our Salt of the Earth retail store located inside Athena Hall which is at 346 Main Street South in Woodbury where his healing concert will be performed on August 19th.
"We are tremendously excited to bring David's healing music once again to people in Connecticut as we did this past May. His musical healing concert and meditation will be held inside the acoustically-
The cost of "David Young-Love Expansion Sound Healing Concert and Meditation" program at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 is $30/person in advance and $35/person at the door.
To register, visit www.naturalsalthealing.com or call the Salt of The Earth Spa at 203-586-1172, or email to sotesanctuary@
To learn more about David Young's exceptional sound healing presentations, visit www.DavidYoungMusic.com. To view his 'Spirit-inspired' artwork, visit www.DavidYoungArt.com.
Contact
Salt of the Earth Spa and Athena hall
203-586-1172
sotesanctuary@
End
