Voice Over Lte (Volte) Market Worth $4.7 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest VoLTE market during the forecast period as this region is an early adopter of VoLTE technology and VoLTE enabled devices have been used for more than a year. Furthermore, increasing investments in VoLTE by mobile operators is spurring the demand of this technology in Asia-Pacific. Mobile operators around the world are progressively heading towards VoLTE owing to the increasing investments in Long Term Evolution (LTE) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
The 133 page report contains 86 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the VoLTE market. Visiongain provides various technology types VoLTE forecasts for the period 2017-2027.The VoLTE market is segmented on the basis of different technologies such as voice over IP multimedia subsystem (VoIMS), circuit-switched fall back (CSFB), dual radio / simultaneous voice and LTE (SVLTE), voice over LTE via generic access network (VoLGA), and single radio voice call continuity (SRVCC).
The CSFB segment constitutes the highest market share as it is accepted globally as the end-goal solution for offering voice services over LTE. Although, the technology requires specific modifications in the hardware infrastructure and utilizes multiple data transition elements, it remains the utmost cost-effective solution for voice provision in LTE. On the other hand, VOLGA is likely to be the fastest growing technology as for all the operators grappling with approaches for VoLTE, VoLGA offers short-term service acceleration as well as long-term investment protection, which are designed to deliver profitable telephony services recently.
The VoLTE market is classified based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017, followed by North America. The dominance in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing adoption of VoLTE in Japan and China owing to the higher smartphone penetration in these countries.
The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Report 2017-2027also offers market forecasts and analysis of 10 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in VoLTE comprising dominant players such as AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ericsson, and others. These market players primarily focus on the development of new technology, launch of novel products with innovative variations, and partnerships & collaborations to strengthen their market position.
The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts by Technology Type (Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS), Circuit Switched Fall Back (CSFB), Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE), Voice over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VoLGA), Dual Radio / Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC) Plus Analysis of Top Companies Equipment Vendors & Operatorsreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the VoLTE market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the telecommunication industry.
