Disasters & Climate Change: Internally Displaced People and Refugees
Disasters were responsible for 23.5 million new displacements in 2016, with 97% caused by weather and climate-related events. Almost 12.9 million displacements across the globe were resultant from the impact of storms such as Hurricane Matthew, which caused over 1 million people to be evacuated in Cuba alone.
More countries are participating in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) resettlement programme. A total of 189,000 resettlements took place in 2016, with largest instances of programme admission coming from the U.S. and Canada. Despite the increase in resettlement quotas, there is a great gap as 1.19 million people remain in need of resettlement.
The infographic has been published in light of the Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit (6-7 September, Washington D.C.). Humanitarian leaders and industry experts, including Christopher Smith, Director of Individual Assistance at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Department of Homeland Security, Anna Spindler, Head of Supply Chain Management Logistics Service at UNHCR and Dr Joe Leitmann, Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist, Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery at World Bank Group will share best practice and technological innovations to help strengthen disaster management capacities and improve livelihoods.
