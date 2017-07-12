 
News By Tag
* Talent Acquisition
* Funding
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Talent Tech Labs Secures Funding To Accelerate Innovation In Talent Acquisition Technology Industry

Tech innovation hub plans to help startups and buyers navigate recruiting challenges
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Talent Acquisition
* Funding
* Technology

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Talent Tech Labs (TTL) (https://talenttechlabs.com/), the only innovation lab focused solely on talent acquisition technology, today announced it secured a $1.8 million funding round by existing investors Allegis Group, Mercer, and Mitchell Martin, Inc. The investment will accelerate TTL's mission to improve the state of the art in talent acquisition.

Through its research, extensive expert network, and incubator program, TTL moves the industry forward by advising and educating both builders and buyers of new technologies. The new capital will further expand TTL's existing services, as well as create a new program for established, later-stage companies and provide more opportunities for collaboration with corporate HR leaders.

"We are proud of the recognition we've received from our constituent communities," said TTL's President Brian Delle Donne. "There is still much to accomplish, as it's a sizable challenge to stay abreast with the pace of innovation happening in our field today. We are most appreciative of the support and the confidence our backers have shown for our efforts. This funding will allow us to significantly expand from the core programs we've been delivering over the last few years."

This latest round brings the total funding to $4 million since TTL was founded in 2012. Mitchell Martin, Inc., a progressive national recruiting and staffing firm, provided the initial investment. They were joined by Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions composed of a network of specialized companies offering expertise in specific industries, skills, and service models, and Mercer, a global consulting leader in talent, health, retirement, and investments that advance the health, wealth, and careers of employees of its clients worldwide. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

About Talent Tech Labs (TTL)

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Talent Tech Labs engages in investigation, research, validation, and acceleration of talent acquisition technology by fostering and connecting early-stage companies with forward thinkers in the industry. As companies battle to attract and hire the talent they need to grow, the use of advanced technologies is transforming how recruitment is done. Since 2012, TTL has tracked over 1,500 technology companies, exposing the market to trends and the direction of cutting-edge innovation in talent acquisition. Visit www.talenttechlabs.com to learn more.

Contact
Stephanie Degenais
***@clearedgemarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@clearedgemarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Talent Acquisition, Funding, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share