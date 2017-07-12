News By Tag
Talent Tech Labs Secures Funding To Accelerate Innovation In Talent Acquisition Technology Industry
Tech innovation hub plans to help startups and buyers navigate recruiting challenges
Through its research, extensive expert network, and incubator program, TTL moves the industry forward by advising and educating both builders and buyers of new technologies. The new capital will further expand TTL's existing services, as well as create a new program for established, later-stage companies and provide more opportunities for collaboration with corporate HR leaders.
"We are proud of the recognition we've received from our constituent communities,"
This latest round brings the total funding to $4 million since TTL was founded in 2012. Mitchell Martin, Inc., a progressive national recruiting and staffing firm, provided the initial investment. They were joined by Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions composed of a network of specialized companies offering expertise in specific industries, skills, and service models, and Mercer, a global consulting leader in talent, health, retirement, and investments that advance the health, wealth, and careers of employees of its clients worldwide. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies.
About Talent Tech Labs (TTL)
Located in the heart of Manhattan, Talent Tech Labs engages in investigation, research, validation, and acceleration of talent acquisition technology by fostering and connecting early-stage companies with forward thinkers in the industry. As companies battle to attract and hire the talent they need to grow, the use of advanced technologies is transforming how recruitment is done. Since 2012, TTL has tracked over 1,500 technology companies, exposing the market to trends and the direction of cutting-edge innovation in talent acquisition. Visit www.talenttechlabs.com to learn more.
