Buckhead Film Group Partners With Reel One Entertainment to Film "Full Count" Movie Production
"The up coming film production "Full Count" follows a talented high school pitcher Milton Young, who has to give up his dreams of playing college baseball after a series of events."
The story follows a high school phenom pitcher, who has visions of going to college and breaking free from the family business of farming. After finally being accepted to the state university despite the non - support of his loving father Milton is struck with a series of life changing events that cause him to return to deal with reality and test his faith.
The script was penned by first time writer/director Robert Eager, who says, "I want to introduce an innovative type of inspirational story to the faith base audience."
Robert Eager of Buckhead Film Group is excited to be working with Martin Kelley, Bennie Swint, Eddie Singleton and the rest of the team from Reel One Entertainment Worldwide.
About Buckhead Film Group:
Buckhead Film Group is based in Atlanta, GA. Buckhead Film Group is a Production company that finances and develops Film and Television content.
About Reel One Entertainment:
Serving as a multi-functional production company based in Atlanta, GA, Reel One Entertainment specializes in Entertainment Content, Online Marketing, Sales and Licensing. Formed by a creative team of industry professionals, Reel One Entertainment is dedicated to the creation of cost-effective, high-quality independent films intended to entertain, inspire and connect with audiences. Check out Reel One Entertainment Worldwide on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/
To connect with Reel One Entertainment Email fullcountmoviecasting@
For media/press inquiries contact Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group Rahru Arceneaux, unit publicist, email hautechoclat.publicity@
