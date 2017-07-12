News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Albuquerque Beer: Duke City History on Tap
Local author Chris Jackson will be available to sign copies of book
Albuquerque's commercial brewing scene dates back to 1888, when the Southwestern Brewery & Ice Company was launched. It later churned out thirty thousand barrels of beer per year and distributed throughout the region. Nearly thirty years later, Prohibition halted brewing save for a brief comeback in the late 1930s. In 1993, the modern era emerged with a handful of breweries opening across the city. However, Marble Brewery's 2008 opening revived Albuquerque's dormant craft beer scene. Since its opening, the city has welcomed dozens of breweries, brewpubs and taprooms. Writer Chris Jackson recounts the hoppy history of brewing in the Duke City.
About the Author:
Chris Jackson is a writer, beer lover, sports fanatic and metalhead living in his hometown of Albuquerque. He has worked as a freelance writer for the Albuquerque Journal, the Sports Xchange, MiLB.com, Lindy's Magazine and more. Jackson is one of the founders of the NM Dark Side Brew Crew, an online community of beer-loving writers chronicling the explosive growth of the breweries in Albuquerque and the surrounding area.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
6600 Menaul Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
When: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
