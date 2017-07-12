 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Albuquerque
* New Mexico
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albuquerque
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Albuquerque Beer: Duke City History on Tap

Local author Chris Jackson will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Albuquerque Beer
Albuquerque Beer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
Albuquerque
New Mexico

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Albuquerque - New Mexico - US

Subject:
Events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Albuquerque Beer: Duke City History on Tap

Local author Chris Jackson will be available to sign copies of book

Albuquerque's commercial brewing scene dates back to 1888, when the Southwestern Brewery & Ice Company was launched. It later churned out thirty thousand barrels of beer per year and distributed throughout the region. Nearly thirty years later, Prohibition halted brewing save for a brief comeback in the late 1930s. In 1993, the modern era emerged with a handful of breweries opening across the city. However, Marble Brewery's 2008 opening revived Albuquerque's dormant craft beer scene. Since its opening, the city has welcomed dozens of breweries, brewpubs and taprooms. Writer Chris Jackson recounts the hoppy history of brewing in the Duke City.

About the Author:

Chris Jackson is a writer, beer lover, sports fanatic and metalhead living in his hometown of Albuquerque. He has worked as a freelance writer for the Albuquerque Journal, the Sports Xchange, MiLB.com, Lindy's Magazine and more. Jackson is one of the founders of the NM Dark Side Brew Crew, an online community of beer-loving writers chronicling the explosive growth of the breweries in Albuquerque and the surrounding area.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

6600 Menaul Blvd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

When:  Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share