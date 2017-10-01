News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OurSeniors.net has completed its merger with Finding Assisted Living and FindingAssistedLiving.co
The new organization will also publish a printed version of its content, OurSeniors.net Magazine. Starting October 1, 2017, OurSeniors.net Magazine will be printed and distributed free of charge to locations throughout the Flagler and Volusia counties area. Like its web-based sibling, OurSeniors.net Magazine will be a comprehensive directory of resources and opportunities aimed at meeting the needs of seniors, as well as those of the family, friends and caregivers who love and care for them.
Within its new structure, OurSeniors.net will retain valuable assets like the Senior Transition Pro Team and the OurSeniors.net 'Seal-of-Approval' Directory. The Senior Transition Pro Team is a network of professional providers who specialize in meeting the needs of the senior population. These professionals are specialists in varied fields such as law, medicine, financial planning, real estate and other areas. All of them have a special interest in serving the needs of the senior population. The OurSeniors.net 'Seal-of-Approval' Directory features reliable information on how to find trusted providers of assisted living facilities, in-home care services, home health agencies, senior placement professionals and service providers who have a special sensitivity and talent for serving the senior market.
OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine will become a 'go-to' resource for all things senior. This will include essential needs like housing, senior assisted living, in home care for seniors, professional services for seniors and also exciting opportunities for recreation, education, travel and other new experiences. Seniors in the Volusia-Flagler area are an important and growing market for business, service providers and professional practices. In the Volusia-Flagler county area, the average household income of seniors aged 65+ is second only to the 45-64 age group.
OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine are devoted to providing the best and most complete information available on the many senior-life options available today. By doing this, both OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine offer businesses, professional practices and service providers an opportunity to target and effectively reach many thousands of potential clients or customers. The OurSeniors.net website (www.ourseniors.net) and the office professionals at OurSeniors.net are already up and running. The OurSeniors.net Magazine will be a high-quality printed magazine format that contains a library of all-things-senior resources as well as content and articles on subjects of interest to seniors. Because of informative articles like "Exercise and Aging" and "The Difference Between Assisted Living and Nursing Homes," OurSeniors.net Magazine will become a valued resource for residents of Volusia and Flagler counties.
The core mission of OurSeniors.net remains the same: serving seniors and providing a secure transition into senior life. At the same time, OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine offer an effective, targeted way for service providers, businesses and professionals to reach the senior market. The first issue of OurSeniors.net Magazine will cover Volusia and Flagler counties, an area with an estimated senior population of almost 150,000 people in 2016. Through OurSeniors.net, its website and OurSeniors.net Magazine, professional practices and service providers can reach this large and growing audience with specific messages.
You can contact OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine by using any of these sources:
· Office Telephone: 866-333-2657
· Fax: 386-262-1025
· Email: sales@OurSeniors.net
· Webpage: www.OurSeniors.net
· Postal Address: PO Box 730956 • Ormond Beach, Fl 32173
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse