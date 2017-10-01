 
News By Tag
* Senior Lifestyle
* Ourseniors.net
* Finding Assisted Living
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ormond Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

OurSeniors.net has completed its merger with Finding Assisted Living and FindingAssistedLiving.co

 
 
OurSeniors.net
OurSeniors.net
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Senior Lifestyle
Ourseniors.net
Finding Assisted Living

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Ormond Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Mergers

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- OurSeniors.net has now completed its merger with Finding Assisted Living and FindingAssistedLiving.com. The new organization, OurSeniors.net, will retain all the talents and interests that came from Finding Assisted Living, but with a very much expanded focus. OurSeniors.net will continue Finding Assisted Living's core mission of making the transition into senior life a safe, secure and satisfying experience. In addition, OurSeniors.net will also explore the opportunities and adventures that may come with that senior life transition. These opportunities make up the 'Sunny Side for Seniors,' the chance to pursue new interests, to volunteer time and talent, to travel, learn and even to start new enterprises.

The new organization will also publish a printed version of its content, OurSeniors.net Magazine. Starting October 1, 2017, OurSeniors.net Magazine will be printed and distributed free of charge to locations throughout the Flagler and Volusia counties area. Like its web-based sibling, OurSeniors.net Magazine will be a comprehensive directory of resources and opportunities aimed at meeting the needs of seniors, as well as those of the family, friends and caregivers who love and care for them.

Within its new structure, OurSeniors.net will retain valuable assets like the Senior Transition Pro Team and the OurSeniors.net 'Seal-of-Approval' Directory. The Senior Transition Pro Team is a network of professional providers who specialize in meeting the needs of the senior population. These professionals are specialists in varied fields such as law, medicine, financial planning, real estate and other areas. All of them have a special interest in serving the needs of the senior population. The OurSeniors.net 'Seal-of-Approval' Directory features reliable information on how to find trusted providers of assisted living facilities, in-home care services, home health agencies, senior placement professionals and service providers who have a special sensitivity and talent for serving the senior market.

OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine will become a 'go-to' resource for all things senior. This will include essential needs like housing, senior assisted living, in home care for seniors, professional services for seniors and also exciting opportunities for recreation, education, travel and other new experiences. Seniors in the Volusia-Flagler area are an important and growing market for business, service providers and professional practices. In the Volusia-Flagler county area, the average household income of seniors aged 65+ is second only to the 45-64 age group.

OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine are devoted to providing the best and most complete information available on the many senior-life options available today. By doing this, both OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine offer businesses, professional practices and service providers an opportunity to target and effectively reach many thousands of potential clients or customers. The OurSeniors.net website (www.ourseniors.net) and the office professionals at OurSeniors.net are already up and running. The OurSeniors.net Magazine will be a high-quality printed magazine format that contains a library of all-things-senior resources as well as content and articles on subjects of interest to seniors. Because of informative articles like "Exercise and Aging" and "The Difference Between Assisted Living and Nursing Homes," OurSeniors.net Magazine will become a valued resource for residents of Volusia and Flagler counties.

The core mission of OurSeniors.net remains the same: serving seniors and providing a secure transition into senior life. At the same time, OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine offer an effective, targeted way for service providers, businesses and professionals to reach the senior market. The first issue of OurSeniors.net Magazine will cover Volusia and Flagler counties, an area with an estimated senior population of almost 150,000 people in 2016. Through OurSeniors.net, its website and OurSeniors.net Magazine, professional practices and service providers can reach this large and growing audience with specific messages.

You can contact OurSeniors.net and OurSeniors.net Magazine by using any of these sources:

·         Office Telephone: 866-333-2657

·         Fax: 386-262-1025

·         Email: sales@OurSeniors.net

·         Webpage: www.OurSeniors.net

·         Postal Address: PO Box 730956 • Ormond Beach, Fl 32173
End
Source:OurSeniors.net
Email:***@ourseniors.net Email Verified
Tags:Senior Lifestyle, Ourseniors.net, Finding Assisted Living
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Ormond Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Axiom Administrative Services, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share