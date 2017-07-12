News By Tag
Afydecor Launches The Happy Monsoon Sale
Homeowners planning to revamp their home interiors can take full advantage of this sale. Afydecor is offering up to 20% off on lifestyle products. It seems this online furniture store did not have enough space to hoard the glee of the drizzling weather, hence, have decided to make this pleasant season merrier. With this new sale, one can buy premium modern and contemporary style furniture and save up to 20%. They confirm their furniture is all handcrafted using high quality materials.
"Monsoon is a season we all eagerly wait for, and on that account Afydecor decided to greet monsoon with a warm-heart this year. So we chose to offer our exclusive handmade wooden furniture for up to 20% off to our existing and prospective clients," states Kaushik Saxena, Marketing Executive at Afydecor.
Well, the celebration does not end here. Afydecor is set to grab hold of all eyes and attention. They seem determined in becoming the first choice in the Indian Market for lifestyle furniture. A 'First timer' to visit and purchase from this furniture online store will relish further benefit of up to 14% off on wooden furniture. Which means, if you are purchasing a furniture at Afydecor for the first time, you will get up to 34% off (20% + 14%) on their furniture products.
Visit their site to witness a wide range of international style furniture. The sale is live at https://www.afydecor.com.
Afydecor started its journey as a premium online furniture store in 2015.They aim to elevate your lifestyle impression by making furniture that are both beautiful and practical. Along with elegance and sophistication, their products are handmade using solid woods like Sal, Teak and Pinewood ensuring toughness and durability. Furthermore, they are competitive and remarkable not only in their furniture and design, but in their services as well. One can contact them and take full advantage of their extra services, free consultation and made-to-order furniture.
