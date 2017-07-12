News By Tag
Xavient Information Systems bags 2 Gold Awards at the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Awards
Gold in the 'Best Products and services – Business Intelligence and Analytics' category Gold for the 'Most Innovative IT Software, Network Management' category
The Information Technology Industry's coveted companies and Award Winners were honoured at the 2017 SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco on June 26, 2017. Xavient received the first gold in the 'Best Products and Services- Business Intelligence and Analytics' category for their Real Time Deep Learning Customer Interaction Engine v2.035. The second gold was awarded in the Most Innovative IT Software, Network Management category, for its Network Configuration Management Platform XNCM v3.75.
Elated at the second consecutive achievement in the IT World Awards, Arshad Majeed, Executive VP said, "It feels great to be acknowledged for our continuous efforts. It is an organizational achievement to be recognized on a world renowned platform and I would like to express my gratitude and congratulate everyone for this milestone. With this, Xavient will continue its endeavours in delivering the best possible solutions to the client's most challenging situations."
Mr. Robert Hallahan, VP, who attended the red carpet ceremony said, "Truly honoured and humbled to receive two prestigious Gold IT World Awards from Network Products Guide and the SVUS organization, on behalf of the thousands of talented and dedicated engineers at Xavient, and our world class leadership who have made these achievements possible. We are thrilled to be recognized for creating and delivering innovative technology solutions which are giving network operators a strategic advantage, through real-time powerful insight into service delivery and customer experience. Our Network Configuration Management, and Real-Time Deep Learning Customer Interaction Engine solutions are transforming the way communication service providers manage and grow their business in this rapidly evolving and highly competitive market".
Link: https://www.xavient.com/
