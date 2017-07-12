News By Tag
We can help you brush it off!!
We sell top of the range antimicrobial handles for that hygienic edge. The polypropylene handle is 1400 mm in length. All our brush heads and handles alike operate in a huge range of temperatures, from -18°C to 79°C, and autoclave up to 134°C. As well as being industrial dishwasher safe. The brushes have the ability to clean the product of lime residue with cleaning solution of a pH between 7.0 and 12.0. These products are made to be flexible to your line of work so we can do our best to make your job easier.
We offer a wide scope of antibacterial brushes each different and adapted to the role you set out for them.Our stock consists of:
• Flat brooms of width 280mm or 500mm with variations of being soft, medium and stiff in texture.
• Desk scrub of width 280mm with a stiff texture.
• Squeegee brush of width 400mm or 600mm.
• And last but not least an antibacterial mop.
All of our products are quality assured, with resistance to all approved detergents and sanitizers. As well as being FDA / EU approved for use in food. These industrial grade brushes are built with the major purpose of maintaining hygiene. Every brush we sell is fitted with state of the art antimicrobial technology. Thereby preventing the growth and spread of bacteria.
So brush it off with our expertly crafted Antibacterial brushes. You can view them here https://www.teknomek.co.uk/
