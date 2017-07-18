 
News By Tag
* School for Autistic
* Charitable Disabled School
* Ponty Chadha
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greater Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


MBCN - A Special School for Autistic Since 1999, Founded by Shri Ponty Chadha

In general, skill development means developing the set of talents within yourself to add value to your life and to the organization to which you are associated with.
 
 
MBCN School
MBCN School
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
School for Autistic
Charitable Disabled School
Ponty Chadha

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

GREATER NOIDA, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- MBCN is a Noida based charitable school for physically disabled children, providing free education and various training to develop their ability.

The Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN) school is a charitable school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. Our focus is to provide specialized education for children with specialized needs. We want to encourage and nurture these special young people to reach their fullest potential, whether they have cerebral palsy, autism, hearing impairment, intellectual disability and any of a range of other conditions. Our focus on helping those who are particularly marginalized, due to hunger, poverty, unemployment etc. is also a hugely rewarding part of our work.

As a special school for autistic children (http://www.mbcnschool.org/), we are pleased that there is become a greater global awareness of the broad nature of the autism spectrum, and a greater understanding of what these children, who view the world differently than most, can bring to anything they aspire to do.

We work very hard to foster inclusion for not only our students, but also their careers, providing support and understanding for the families of these children, and better ways of connecting with them. Our goal is to help our students and trainees have the quality of life those of us who do not have a disability take for granted. Empowering them through not only teaching them, but also teaching their communities, that we are all equal and deserve a happy life.

Our programs like any school are designed to enhance the children's chance of growing and developing intellectually and physically. Our Early intervention program, which starts teaching life skills to children from 3 to 6 years old, is the foundation on which all other programs are built upon, developing the abilities to learn in a class room environment. Even our play and recreation programs, including group and idle play, arts and crafts as well as music and dance, are all developed with the goal to help the children develop life skills. Combine that with programs of Occupational and physiotherapy, speech pathology and extracurricular activities, you can tell that MBCN is no ordinary special school for autistic children.

Most of teachers in the school are parents of differently-abled children and so care and being considerate comes automatically. Even the support staff on board understands every child's needs and limitations and helps the child accordingly. Their tireless support and patient demeanour have together made our dream a reality. So many people have joined with us in our noble intent, and support keeps flowing in.The institution operates on a completely charitable basis, and is among a very few rehabilitation centres for the kids with special needs. We wish to have more such schools as we move ahead.

Our vocational program is also a wonderful part of our program, training young adults with disabilities job skills to help them be more independent and develop a great sense of self-esteem through providing some of their own income. From making carry bags and envelopes to more advanced products that end up going to larger corporations, these skills become an invaluable source of pride for these young people.

Our school was founded by the Late Shri. Ponty Chadha (http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/) in order to help children with any kind of disability, physical, intellectual or mental, to reach their highest potential, and we at MBCN will continue to work diligently to realise his dream.

For more information on us and our services, you can refer to http://www.mbcnschool.org/contact-us/

Contact
Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan School
***@mbcnschool.in
End
Source:Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan School
Email:***@mbcnschool.in
Tags:School for Autistic, Charitable Disabled School, Ponty Chadha
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 18, 2017
MATA BHAGWANTI CHADHA NIKETAN PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share