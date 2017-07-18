News By Tag
MBCN - A Special School for Autistic Since 1999, Founded by Shri Ponty Chadha
In general, skill development means developing the set of talents within yourself to add value to your life and to the organization to which you are associated with.
The Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN) school is a charitable school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. Our focus is to provide specialized education for children with specialized needs. We want to encourage and nurture these special young people to reach their fullest potential, whether they have cerebral palsy, autism, hearing impairment, intellectual disability and any of a range of other conditions. Our focus on helping those who are particularly marginalized, due to hunger, poverty, unemployment etc. is also a hugely rewarding part of our work.
We work very hard to foster inclusion for not only our students, but also their careers, providing support and understanding for the families of these children, and better ways of connecting with them. Our goal is to help our students and trainees have the quality of life those of us who do not have a disability take for granted. Empowering them through not only teaching them, but also teaching their communities, that we are all equal and deserve a happy life.
Our programs like any school are designed to enhance the children's chance of growing and developing intellectually and physically. Our Early intervention program, which starts teaching life skills to children from 3 to 6 years old, is the foundation on which all other programs are built upon, developing the abilities to learn in a class room environment. Even our play and recreation programs, including group and idle play, arts and crafts as well as music and dance, are all developed with the goal to help the children develop life skills. Combine that with programs of Occupational and physiotherapy, speech pathology and extracurricular activities, you can tell that MBCN is no ordinary special school for autistic children.
Our vocational program is also a wonderful part of our program, training young adults with disabilities job skills to help them be more independent and develop a great sense of self-esteem through providing some of their own income. From making carry bags and envelopes to more advanced products that end up going to larger corporations, these skills become an invaluable source of pride for these young people.
Our school was founded by the Late Shri. Ponty Chadha (http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/
For more information on us and our services, you can refer to http://www.mbcnschool.org/
