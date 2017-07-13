 
News By Tag
* Lehigh Valley Braces
* Lehigh Valley orthodontist
* Lehigh Valley Invisalign
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Easton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Braces From Orthodontist in Easton Are Most Affordable in the Lehigh Valley

Thanks to Exeter Orthodontics, braces in the Lehigh Valley start at only $3,995.
 
 
Braces in the Lehigh Valley cost only $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics.
Braces in the Lehigh Valley cost only $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics.
EASTON, Pa. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Lehigh Valley families no longer have to worry about the high cost of braces. Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Easton for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers visits, x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and even emergencies.

"Our price is by far one of the lowest in the Lehigh Valley," says Exeter Ortho's Dr. John Pardini. "We specialize in braces all day, everyday and are fortunate enough to pass the savings we've gained through this efficiency onto our patients.

Invisalign is also offered in Easton for the low price of $3,995. There are several differences between Invisalign and braces, including their comfort and compliance level.

To learn more about which treatment option will work better for their lifestyle, those interested should request an appointment with the orthodontist in Easton by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/locations/easton-office/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Lehigh Valley Braces, Lehigh Valley orthodontist, Lehigh Valley Invisalign
Industry:Health
Location:Easton - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share