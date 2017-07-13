News By Tag
Braces From Orthodontist in Easton Are Most Affordable in the Lehigh Valley
Thanks to Exeter Orthodontics, braces in the Lehigh Valley start at only $3,995.
"Our price is by far one of the lowest in the Lehigh Valley," says Exeter Ortho's Dr. John Pardini. "We specialize in braces all day, everyday and are fortunate enough to pass the savings we've gained through this efficiency onto our patients.
Invisalign is also offered in Easton for the low price of $3,995. There are several differences between Invisalign and braces, including their comfort and compliance level.
To learn more about which treatment option will work better for their lifestyle, those interested should request an appointment with the orthodontist in Easton by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
