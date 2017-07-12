News By Tag
Rahul Joshi (Ex Quick Heal) joins eScan as AVP Channel Sales
eScan Anti-Virus, announced the appointment of Rahul Joshi as its AVP (Channel Sales) for India. He will be responsible for sales, operations & business expansion of retail and SMB products in India.
Rahul brings with him a rich experience of over 15 years in IT channel sales for anti-virus products. He is also respected by partners across India for his dedication and commitment. Prior to joining eScan, Rahul was the country head of Quick Heal, retail sales.
On appointment of Rahul Joshi, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, eScan, said, "With our vision of 2020 to be the top Anti-Virus brand of India in the SMB and SOHO segment, we are delighted to have Rahul Joshi on board with eScan. With his vast experience in managing and expanding IT Security channel, we look forward to expanding eScan as a brand & channel presence across India."
Mr. Rahul Joshi, AVP, Sales-India, eScan, added, "I am excited to be part of eScan, a brand that has been constantly redefining the IT security landscape with its innovative and futuristic technologies. My immediate goal will be to expand eScan's reach and its acceptance across channel in India, by ensuring partner profitability and partner empowerment."
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
